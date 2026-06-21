Spain vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal starts first time in two months; lineups are out

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain have named Lamine Yamal for his first start in two months against Saudi Arabia on Sunday in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match at the Atlanta Stadium. With Spain being held to a 1-1 draw by debutants Cabo Verde in their opening encounter, Lamal adds sharpness from the start.

The 18-year-old made his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on April 22 in La Roja's opening World Cup game, but could not inspire a breakthrough in a disappointing 0-0 draw. The Barcelona superstar's return is one of four changes made by Luis de la Fuente in response to a lacklustre start from one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Pedro Porro, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena also come into the side with Marcos Llorente, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres and Gavi dropping out. Saudi Arabia also drew 1-1 against Uruguay and are aiming to create an upset.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia starting lineups

Spain: Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Porro; Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Olmo, Oyarzabal, Yamal

Saudi Arabia: Al Owais; Al Tambakti, Lajami, Al Amri, Abdulhamid, Al-Harbi; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Alkhaibari; Feras Albrikan, Al-Dawsari.