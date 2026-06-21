Spain vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal starts first time in two months; lineups are out

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain have named Lamine Yamal for his first start in two months against Saudi Arabia on Sunday in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match at the Atlanta Stadium. With Spain being held to a 1-1 draw by debutants Cabo Verde in their opening encounter, Lamal adds sharpness from the start.
The 18-year-old made his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on April 22 in La Roja's opening World Cup game, but could not inspire a breakthrough in a disappointing 0-0 draw. The Barcelona superstar's return is one of four changes made by Luis de la Fuente in response to a lacklustre start from one of the pre-tournament favourites.
Pedro Porro, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena also come into the side with Marcos Llorente, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres and Gavi dropping out. Saudi Arabia also drew 1-1 against Uruguay and are aiming to create an upset.
Spain: Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Porro; Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Olmo, Oyarzabal, Yamal
Saudi Arabia: Al Owais; Al Tambakti, Lajami, Al Amri, Abdulhamid, Al-Harbi; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Alkhaibari; Feras Albrikan, Al-Dawsari.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente knows nothing but a win. "This generation of footballers is highly competitive and really fired up... It's going to be a completely different story," De la Fuente said at his pre-match press conference on Saturday. "There is no drama or crisis. The bottom line is simply that we need to win tomorrow."
Saudi Arabia: Al Owais; Al Tambakti, Lajami, Al Amri, Abdulhamid, Al-Harbi; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Alkhaibari; Feras Albrikan, Al-Dawsari.
Spain: Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Porro; Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Olmo, Oyarzabal, Yamal
The European champions arrived in North America as one of the favourites, but with Lamine Yamal only able to appear as a second-half substitute on his return from injury, La Roja were unable to find the target against Cape Verde.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Saudi Arabia.