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Spain vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal starts first time in two months; lineups are out

Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Follow live score, goals, lineups, substitutions, key moments, match stats and minute-by-minute updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Jun 2026, 08:35:40 PM IST
Spain vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal of Spain waves on arrival at the stadium.
Spain vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal of Spain waves on arrival at the stadium.(AFP)

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain have named Lamine Yamal for his first start in two months against Saudi Arabia on Sunday in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match at the Atlanta Stadium. With Spain being held to a 1-1 draw by debutants Cabo Verde in their opening encounter, Lamal adds sharpness from the start.

The 18-year-old made his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on April 22 in La Roja's opening World Cup game, but could not inspire a breakthrough in a disappointing 0-0 draw. The Barcelona superstar's return is one of four changes made by Luis de la Fuente in response to a lacklustre start from one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Pedro Porro, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena also come into the side with Marcos Llorente, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres and Gavi dropping out. Saudi Arabia also drew 1-1 against Uruguay and are aiming to create an upset.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia starting lineups

Spain: Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Porro; Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Olmo, Oyarzabal, Yamal

Saudi Arabia: Al Owais; Al Tambakti, Lajami, Al Amri, Abdulhamid, Al-Harbi; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Alkhaibari; Feras Albrikan, Al-Dawsari.

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21 Jun 2026, 08:34:58 PM IST

Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente speaks

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente knows nothing but a win. "This generation of footballers is highly competitive and really fired up... It's going to be a completely different story," De la Fuente said at his pre-match press conference on Saturday. "There is no drama or crisis. The bottom line is simply that we need to win tomorrow."

21 Jun 2026, 08:33:45 PM IST

Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Saudi Arabia's starting lineup

Saudi Arabia: Al Owais; Al Tambakti, Lajami, Al Amri, Abdulhamid, Al-Harbi; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Alkhaibari; Feras Albrikan, Al-Dawsari.

21 Jun 2026, 08:33:11 PM IST

Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Spain's starting lineup

Spain: Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Porro; Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Olmo, Oyarzabal, Yamal

21 Jun 2026, 08:32:04 PM IST

Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: What happened in Spain vs Cabo Verde?

The European champions arrived in North America as one of the favourites, but with Lamine Yamal only able to appear as a second-half substitute on his return from injury, La Roja were unable to find the target against Cape Verde.

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21 Jun 2026, 08:17:50 PM IST

Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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