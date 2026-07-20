Spain's legendary centre-back Sergio Ramos consoles tearful Messi after Argentina's World Cup loss | Viral video

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final witnessed Spain breaking the hearts of Lionel Messi and his Argentina side as the La Roja clinched their second title with a 1-0 win in New Jersey on Sunday.

Had Argentina won the title, the Albiceleste would have become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their title. However, that wasn't meant to be for Argentina, and the narrow defeat left their veteran captain Lionel Messi in tears.

After the scores were 0-0 at full time, Ferran Torres netted in the 106th minute to give Spain the lead and hand them an eventual FIFA World Cup title.

Sergio Ramos consoles Lionel Messi As Spain were celebrating their FIFA World Cup title victory, former captain Sergio Ramos was one of those who went up to Lionel Messi and consoled him.

For over a decade, Ramos and Messi were on opposite sides of the iconic El Clasico rivalry. Messi starred for Barcelona, while Ramos captained Real Madrid, and their meetings regularly produced unforgettable battles.

Their relationship, once defined by intense competition and heated exchanges, took an unexpected turn when both joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. Sharing a dressing room helped transform their rivalry into a friendship based on admiration for each other's achievements.

Ramos was among the multiple Spanish football legends in attendance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Iker Cassilas, Xavi Hernandez, Fernando Torres and Carlos Puyol were all in attendance at the FIFA World Cup final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium.

For Messi, the loss was particularly painful. The veteran captain, who had inspired Argentina throughout the tournament with his leadership and experience, was visibly emotional after the final whistle. Cameras captured the 39-year-old wiping away tears as he reflected on another World Cup campaign that had come agonisingly close to ending in glory.

Having lifted the trophy four years earlier, Lionel Scaloni's side hoped to cement their place among the greatest teams in football history. Instead, Spain's disciplined defensive display and decisive goal denied them that achievement.

Ramos' gesture after the final reflected that evolution. Instead of celebrating Spain's victory from a distance, he made sure to acknowledge the disappointment of one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. The brief conversation between the two football icons drew widespread attention, with many fans praising the display of sportsmanship after such a high-stakes contest.

Sergio Ramos was the captain of the Spanish national team from 2016 and 2021. He represented La Roja from 2005 and 2021, and earned 180 caps. He led the team to the European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012, as well as the FIFA World Cup title in 2010.

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