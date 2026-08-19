Spain's World Cup-winning captain Rodri officially joins Barcelona from Manchester City, eyes Champions League glory

Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning captain Rodri officially joined defending La Liga champions Barcelona from Premier League giants Manchester City on Tuesday.

Barcelona were third-time lucky after their previous two bids for the Spanish defender were rejected, as the La Liga champions finally reached an agreement with Manchester City on Sunday.

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According to news agency AFP, a Manchester City source said that the deal could be worth up to 76.5 million euros ($88.6 million), including bonuses. Rodri said he is thrilled to have joined Barcelona, which officially unveiled him on Tuesday.

"I'm very happy and excited about this new stage in my career," Rodri said during his unveiling on Tuesday. "It's a fresh challenge, a chance to experience new things and feel that excitement again," he said at the unveiling in Barcelona.

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Rodri leaves City after trophy-laden spell After seven trophy-laden years at Man City, the former Atletico Madrid and Villarreal player was reported to be close to joining Real Madrid, before finally opting for their arch-rivals.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, but shone as Spain won their second World Cup in North America last month.

Despite Barca's recent dominance of La Liga, they have failed to lift European club football's biggest trophy since 2015, when the club's star-studded attack of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez fired them to their fifth Champions League title.

"It's a pleasure to be at Barca. I'll give 100% of everything I have," Rodri said.

"I'm here to compete for everything, for big things like the Champions League. I've come to a hugely ambitious club that really suits my personality, so I'll try to help in every way I can to achieve our objectives this season,” he added.

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To help him achieve these goals is a Camp Nou dressing room replete with familiar faces from Rodri's Euro 2024 and World Cup successes with Spain, including Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

He will also join with new teammates, wingers Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, after the pair joined Barcelona earlier in the close season.

Rodri looking to work with Flick One of Pep Guardiola's most trusted lieutenants at City, Rodri, said he believed his new coach at Barcelona, Hansi Flick, would "bring a lot to my career".

"(Flick has) a style that I think is somewhat different from what I've experienced before, so it will be enriching and help me grow as a player," he added.

Rodri was a vital figure for Guardiola during their time together at the Etihad Stadium, leading City to the 2023 Champions League and four Premier League titles among 12 major trophies.

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"I am leaving the club with a huge sense of pride about what we have achieved and gratitude too for so many amazing memories," Rodri said in a statement on City's website.

“What we have done together in these years is something both very special and unforgettable,” he explained.

Barcelona will begin their La Liga defence with an away match against Elche on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.