Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales banned for three years for forced kiss

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) said it has imposed a three-year ban on former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales following his forced kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, AFP reported on Monday.

The Zurich-based world football governing body did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee, which had investigated charges relating to basic rules of decent conduct and behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute, the report said.

The former Spanish football chief can request the verdict within 10 days and then file an appeal to FIFA, the world soccer body said.

"The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee," the football body said.

Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on August 20 in Sydney, Australia.

The world football governing body provisionally suspended the former Spanish football chief for 90 days following his unsolicited kiss during the medal ceremony after Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the Women's World Cup in Sydney on August 20, 2023.

Rubiales would now be banned from all football activity for three years, the world football's governing body added.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years," AFP quoted the FIFA statement.

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld," the statement read.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!