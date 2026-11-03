Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel dies aged 30 a day after on-field collision: Cause of death explained

Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel passed away on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision during a Segunda División (Second Division) match between CD Tenerife and FC Andorra.

De Miguel, who played as a striker for Tenerife, collapsed after a challenge from Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during the closing stages of their match on Monday. He was taken to hospital after receiving emergency medical treatment on the pitch but could not be saved.

Tenerife confirmed his death in an official statement, announcing that the player had passed away at 8 AM local time on Tuesday.

In their statement, the club expressed its grief over the loss of the forward. "Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, 3 November 2026, at 8:00 AM, of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfenismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome,” the club added.

The club also thanked those who had sent messages of support and requested respect for the family's privacy during the difficult period.

What was Jesus de Miguel's cause of death? De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest following a collision with Owono during the match against Andorra. The goalkeeper had rushed out of his area to deal with a long ball when his knee struck the Tenerife forward.

The impact left De Miguel motionless on the pitch, prompting players from both teams to immediately call for medical assistance. Medical personnel attended to him for several minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

He was reportedly resuscitated during the emergency transfer after suffering a cardiac arrest. Tenerife initially described his condition as stable despite the severity of his injuries. However, the club subsequently announced that his neurological condition had deteriorated.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, where he died on Tuesday morning.

How did the Tenerife vs Andorra match end? The incident occurred towards the end of Tenerife's home fixture against FC Andorra at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

The match was abandoned in stoppage time, with the score level at 2-2. Owono was shown a straight red card following the collision.

The incident left players visibly distressed, with members of both teams gathering around De Miguel as medical staff attended to him. The match was subsequently brought to an early end.

Who was Jesus de Miguel? Born in Madrid in 1996, De Miguel developed through the youth systems at Fuenlabrada and Leganés before beginning his senior career with Leganés B in 2015.

He subsequently represented several Spanish clubs, including Internacional Madrid, Unión Adarve, Navalcarnero and Unionistas de Salamanca.

His career progressed at Castellón, where he emerged as an important attacking player. During the 2023-24 season, he scored 16 goals and helped the club secure promotion to Spain's second division.