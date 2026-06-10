Spidercam collapses to the ground during Hungary vs Kazakhstan friendly — cameraman narrowly survives | Watch

A cameraperson had a narrow escape during a friendly football match between Hungary and Kazakhstan at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Hungary's Debrecen on Tuesday. Neither Hungary nor Kazakhstan has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the BBC, a camera fell onto the pitch during the match, prompting a brief halt. The report cited Hungarian media, which said smoke began coming from the spidercam midway through the first half after a fire damaged the cable supporting it.

The camera was initially suspended at a height of more than 20 metres before crashing to the ground near Hungary's warm-up area touchline. Nobody was injured, and the players took the opportunity of the halt in play in the 26th minute to take a drinks break.

Watch video

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scored one goal and assisted another as Hungary defeated Kazakhstan 3-1 in the friendly encounter. Andras Schafer and Rajmund Toth were the other goal-scorers for the hosts.

For the visitors, Sergiy Malyi initially opened the scoring in the ninth minute to give them an early lead, but Hungary scripted an excellent comeback to clinch the match.

Controversies rock FIFA World Cup 2026 The FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico will see a record 48 teams take part, divided into 12 groups of four. However, the tournament has recently grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Teams like Iran and South Africa faced visa-related issues, while a few teams also complained about a lack of facilities. Japan was one of the teams affected, as they were unhappy with the training facilities provided in Mexico.

Another controversy that recently rocked the FIFA World Cup was when Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the United States despite possessing a valid visa and passport. The United States denied him a visa over “vetting concerns”. Had he travelled to the USA and officiated in the World Cup, he would have become the first referee from Somalia to have officiated a World Cup match.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Federal Government of Somalia deeply regrets the circumstances that led to the Somali international referee, Omar Artan, failing to participate in the international football tournament currently taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico,” the Somalian sports ministry said in a statement, defending Omar.

Also Read | England players warm up for FIFA WC 2026 with a game of cricket; see photos