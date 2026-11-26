Sporting CP and Manchester United shared points following a 2-2 draw in their UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter at Estadio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Wednesday.

The result had significant implications for both clubs' positions in the 2026-27 Champions League standings as they continued their campaign for a place in the knockout stages.

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Sporting took the lead through Luis Suarez, who converted a penalty in the 33rd minute. The Colombian initially missed an opportunity from the spot after Senne Lammens saved his first attempt, but the goalkeeper conceded another penalty moments later.

Fernandes brought Manchester United level in the 48th minute, converting a penalty after Eduardo Quaresma brought down Lisandro Martinez inside the penalty area. The Portuguese midfielder completed his brace two minutes later with a long-range effort that went past Sporting goalkeeper Kaique.

Sporting responded in the 80th minute when Suarez capitalized on a goalkeeping error by Lammens to score his second goal of the evening.

Manchester United thought they had scored a late winner through a corner, but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review for a foul on the Sporting goalkeeper. The visitors finished the match with 10 players after Youri Tielemans received a second yellow card in stoppage time for a challenge on Sergi Altimira.

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Sporting CP vs Manchester United standings Sporting CP, who were in 10th place before the match, climbed a place to ninth place in the Champions League standings with 10 points from five matches. The Portuguese club registered three wins, one loss and one draw so far.

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Manchester United, who were 17th before the match, slipped to 19th place with seven points from five matches. The Red Devils have won two matches, drawn one and lost two.

Sporting CP, Manchester United: Next Champions League fixtures Both clubs will return to Champions League action on 8 December for their sixth league-phase fixtures. Manchester United will host RB Leipzig, while Sporting CP travel to Italy to face AS Roma.

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United will subsequently play against Bayern Munich at home on 20 January before travelling to Villarreal on 27 January for their final league-phase fixture. Sporting have Roma away, followed by a home fixture against Manchester City on 27 January.

The remaining fixtures will determine whether the two clubs can secure direct qualification for the round of 16 or must negotiate the knockout play-off.

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The top eight teams in the 36-team standings will directly qualify for the round of 16, while teams ranked 9th to 24th will play a play-off round to advance to the last 16. The teams below 24th up to 36th will be eliminated from the competition.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.