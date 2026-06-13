‘Starting off on a good foot’: US thrash Paraguay 4-1 for dream World Cup kickoff

The United States dominated Paraguay 4-1 in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday in Los Angeles with a first-half brace by striker Folarin Balogun for a dream start to their home campaign in Group D.

"Amazing result," US captain Tim Ream said."It's exactly the way we wanted to start the tournament."

The US broke through Paraguay's vaunted defence in the seventh minute when Christian Pulisic deftly split two players and found Weston McKennie, whose crossing pass was kicked into the net by Damian Bobadilla for an own goal.

Star Pulisic substituted in first half Shortly after the first-half hydration break, Pulisic raced with the ball up the left side and sent a perfect cross to Balogun, who angled his shot past the diving goalkeeper Orlando Gill for a 2-0 lead.

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Balogun struck again on the stroke of halftime, taking a long pass and shaking off a sliding defender before beating two players and hammering a left-footed shot into the top corner of the net to wrap up a flawless half for the home side.

Pulisic was surprisingly substituted at the start of the second half, and the team said coach Mauricio Pochettino would address the decision after the match.

Need to learn from mistakes, says Paraguay Paraguay came out of the break with more intensity, and finally got on the board in the 73rd minute with a goal from substitute Mauricio, who took advantage of a defensive lapse by the U.S.

But the Americans continued to control the game and Gio Reyna scored from the edge of the box with the outside of his right foot in the closing action of the match.

"The opposition were better than us," Paraguay defender Junior Alonso said.

"We were able to play further forward (in the second half). These are things we need to improve on for the next match. We have two games left, and we must improve. Regretting things won’t help us at all; we need to use these mistakes to improve and put in a better performance that brings us closer to victory."

Ream meanwhile said his team would seize on the momentum.

"There's not a whole lot of words to describe the feeling," he said.

“You want to start the tournament off on a good foot, scoring four goals, getting three points. It sets you up for the rest of the group stage, for sure.”

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High-profile spectators Played under Los Angeles Stadium's massive, semi-translucent roof, the game drew a crowd of high-profile spectators, including Tom Cruise and David Beckham, who was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier in the day.

Despite pre-tournament concerns over high-ticket prices, Los Angeles Stadium - home to the NFL's Rams and Chargers, the site of next year's Super Bowl, and configured for a World Cup capacity of 70,492 - was a sellout.

The US entered the tournament looking to improve on their last-16 finish in Qatar.

Paraguay, meanwhile, came through the demanding CONMEBOL qualifying campaign to make their first appearance in the tournament since 2010.

The first men's World Cup match on US soil in 32 years included a pregame performance by singer Katy Perry and a parade of nations, where some booing could be heard when the flag of Iran was carried into the stadium. Iran play their first match of the tournament in Los Angeles on Monday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio watched the match alongside Paraguay President Santiago Pena and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.