Home >Sports >Football News >Sunil Chhetri breaks Brazilian legend Pele's international goal record

Sunil Chhetri breaks Brazilian legend Pele's international goal record

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri in action. File photo
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Livemint

The Indian captain is now the third-highest active international goalscorer.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday broke legendary football player Pele's record during the match against the Maldives in the ongoing 2021 SAFF Championship.

Pele had scored 77 goals for Brazil and Chhetri went past the Brazilian superstar when he scored a goal in the 62nd minute in the match against the Maldives.

Chhetri further bettered his tally as he scored another one to have 79 international goals under his belt. The Indian captain is now the third-highest active international goalscorer.

Lionel Messi (80) and Cristiano Ronaldo (115) are the two footballers who are ahead of Chhetri in the list of active international goalscorers. The Indian captain has also become the joint sixth-highest goalscorer in the world.

Coming to the match, India defeated Maldives 3-1 to book their spot in the 2021 SAFF Championship Final here in Male, Maldives on Wednesday.

Manvir Singh scored the opening goal, while Sunil Chhetri netted a second-half brace, to hand India the three points. Maldives striker Ali Ashfaq scored from the spot in the first half and was the only scorer for the hosts.

With this win, India has now booked themselves a spot in the 2021 SAFF Championship Final, against Nepal on Saturday. 

