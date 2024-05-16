Sunil Chhetri retires: Captain Fantastic gets emotional while announcing retirement, ‘Proud of playing for my country’
Sunil Chhetri, who made his debut in 2005, has scored 94 goals for the country. He will leave the scene as India's all-time top scorer and most-capped player.
The match Against Kuwait is the last, Sunil Chhetri said on Thursday while announcing his retirement from international football. The Indian football team captain will play FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6.