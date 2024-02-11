Super Bowl 2024: The Super Bowl halftime show has always been a major part of the annual NFL event, and is America's most-watched musical performance of the year. The Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium, located next to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip

The Super Bowl halftime show has always been a major part of the annual NFL event, and is America's most-watched musical performance of the year. The Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium, located next to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The multi-purpose domed stadium opened in 2020 and is home to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the University of Nevada's Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels college football team. With the match will be held between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada, here's all you need to know on who will be performing at the halftime show. Also Read: US Election 2024: Why Taylor Swift is making headlines amid Donald Trump vs Joe Biden battle | 5 reasons Who are performing? Usher: The halftime show will be performed by eight-time Grammy Awards winner Usher, who was previously a guest of the Black Eyed Peas for their halftime show at the 2011 Super Bowl. The 45-year-old American singer released his debut album in 1994, has sold 80 million records worldwide, and has achieved nine number-one singles in the US. Though he ahs not confirmed any possible special guests to perform alongside, he did drop names of who might be joining him on stage, but he offered some vague hints. He confirmed that he won't be alone at Allegiant Stadium. In previous years, most Super Bowl performers have included guest stars — except for Rihanna, who was a solo act last year. The singer suggested it would be people he's collaborated with before. Also Read: Valentine Week List 2024: Here's all the important days between 7-14 February you must know Reba McEntire: Before the game, Reba McEntire is set to perform the National Anthem. For McEntire, it will be the culmination of a journey spanning 50 years, when in 1974, she sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the Oklahoma National Finals Rodeo, according to a story by TIME. As per the report, the custom of singing the national anthem at sports event began during the 1918 World Series. Post Malone: American rapper and singer Post Malone will also be performing at the Super Bowl. He is set to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ which will be followed by presentation of the colors and a military flyover, the TIME report said. His performance will be before the national anthem. Speaking to Apple Music, he said, “It's just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage," as quoted by TIME.

Andra Day:

Day is set to grace the Super Bowl stage as a pregame performer. She's set to perform “ Lift Every Voice and Sing " ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. The song is a popular hymn known within the African American community. “It's a huge moment. I don't want to just do well, but I really want people to encounter the spirit," she told Associated Press. Day broke through with her standout single “Rise Up." She eventually won a Grammy and Golden Globe for her acting and musical work on the film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday." Last week, she also earned a standing ovation after her performance at the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles. A couple days later at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala, she performed “That's What Friends Are For" and “What the World Needs Now is Love" onstage with Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick, Keyshia Cole and Frederic Yonnet.

Will Taylor Swift be performing at Super Bowl Halftime show?

Music megastar Taylor Swift arrived back in the United States from Japan on Saturday, en route to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl, US media has reported. The TMZ.com said the singer touched down in Los Angeles on a private jet from Tokyo, where she had performed on the latest leg of her money-spinning Eras tour. However, will she be performing at the Halftime show is not clear or confirmed. As per reports, Swift has also never performed on a Super Bowl before. But some reports are stating that Taylor might join Usher during his performance. Amid this speculations, a clip from 2011 is surfacing on social media when Usher joined Swift on stage during her "Speak Now" tour.

Where to watch Super Bowl Halftime show?

The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday 11 February with the halftime show expected to begin between 8 pm and 8:30 pm. The event will be broadcast live on CBS and Nickelodeon, and can also be streamed on Paramount+.

