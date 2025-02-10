Super Bowl 2025: Hilarious memes galore on social media as American football league begins

  • Super Bowl 2025 attracted a star-studded audience, including Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, and Jay-Z. The event has inspired a wave of memes, delighting its vast fanbase in the United States.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated10 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Getty Images via AFP)

The Super Bowl memes have hit the Internet that enjoys a massive fanbase in the United States. Many celebrities and leaders attended the Super Bowl 2025 including Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Pete Davidson, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lionel Messi, and several other A-listed celebrities attended the championship.

 

Memes on social media humorously highlight the struggle of staying up for a Sunday night Super Bowl, followed by the Monday morning alarm while some memes poked fun at the American view of the Super Bowl as the "biggest sporting event," considering it's limited global fanbase.

Here are some Super Bowl memes:

Super Bowl 2025: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won his first Super Bowl MVP award after leading his team to a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday inside the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Eagles defense was simply immense, smothering the Chief's creative maestro Patrick Mahomes, and on offense their own quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another as Philadelphia brutally avenged their 2023 loss to the Chiefs at Super Bowl 57.

Taylor Swift gets booed

Taylor Swift was back at the Super Bowl to watch Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The pop superstar, who was cheered loudly when she showed up at the big game in Las Vegas, was instead booed by the heavily pro-Eagles crowd when shown on the video boards inside the Superdome during a break in the first quarter.

 

Swift and Kelce have been a sports-and-entertainment power couple since early last season, when the four-time All-Pro tight end invited the now-14-time Grammy Award winner to watch him play in a matchup with the Bears. Their relationship blossomed as the Chiefs pursued their second consecutive Super Bowl last year, and Swift was part of the on-field celebration on a cold night in Baltimore when the Chiefs beat the Ravens to win the AFC championship.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST
