Sweden vs Tunisia prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Group F match | FIFA World Cup 2026

Sweden clash with Tunisia in Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Monday, 15 June 2026, and the kick-off is at 7:30 AM for viewers in India. The venue is Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico.

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Head-to-Head Sweden hold a slight edge over Tunisia in their head-to-head history. The two sides have met 4 times, all in friendlies hosted by Tunisia. Sweden have won 2, Tunisia 1, and one match ended in a draw.

A total of only 5 goals have been scored across all 4 meetings. This highlights a consistent trend of low-scoring, defensive encounters between the two nations.

Their 2026 FIFA World Cup fixture will be their first-ever competitive meeting. All previous encounters date back decades, with the most recent coming in February 2003.

Tunisia won that match 1-0 in Radès. Sweden won back-to-back friendlies in 1992 and 1999, both played in Tunis. Their earliest meeting in February 1976 ended 1-1 in Tunis.

Sweden's superior head-to-head record provides a slight psychological edge. However, this will be the first time either side has faced genuinely competitive stakes against the other.

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Team Form Both sides arrive at their World Cup opener following mixed results. Sweden carry stronger competitive momentum into this fixture overall.

Sweden's recent form reads WWLD. They beat Ukraine 3-1 and Poland 3-2 in the European playoff rounds to qualify. A 3-1 defeat to Norway on June 1 exposed clear defensive vulnerabilities. Viktor Gyokeres then rescued a 2-2 draw against Greece in their final warm-up.

Tunisia's form reads WDLL and tells a more concerning story. A narrow 1-0 win over Haiti was followed by a disciplined goalless draw with Canada. Austria then beat them 1-0 before Belgium dismantled them 5-0 on 6 June.

The form metrics underline the contrast sharply. Sweden have scored 9 goals but conceded 8. Tunisia have scored just 1 goal and kept 2 clean sheets. Sweden's attack is potent, but their defensive frailties remain a significant concern heading in.

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Key Players Viktor Gyokeres (Sweden): Gyokeres enters the World Cup as Sweden's undisputed talisman and primary threat. The Arsenal striker combines physical power with clinical finishing effectively. His main task is breaking down Tunisia's low defensive block today.

Alexander Isak (Sweden): Isak operates creatively between Tunisia's defensive lines with deceptive pace. The Liverpool forward's dribbling and intelligent movement draw defenders out of position.

Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia): Skhiri is Tunisia's tactical anchor and captain in central midfield. The Eintracht Frankfurt veteran reads the game with elite positional intelligence. His primary task is neutralising Sweden's central build-up and limiting service to Gyokeres.

Elias Achouri (Tunisia): Achouri is Tunisia's most explosive counter-attacking weapon on the flanks. The FC Copenhagen winger combines blistering pace with sharp technical quality.

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Match Strategy Graham Potter and Sabri Lamouchi bring contrasting tactical philosophies to this Group F match. Sweden will dominate possession and create overloads in the final third. Tunisia will defend compactly and counter-attack through wide spaces.

Lucas Bergvall will drift into half-spaces to drag Tunisian defenders out of position. This creates gaps for Gyokeres and Isak to exploit.

Gyokeres pins back centre-backs while Isak drops deeper to link play. Sweden's full-backs press incredibly high, leaving centre-backs exposed to fast counter-attacks.

Lamouchi sets Tunisia in a compact 4-1-4-1 or 4-5-1 defensive shape. Skhiri sits directly in front of the back four to deny Isak space. He also effectively cuts off passing lanes to Gyökeres.

When Tunisia wins possession, Achouri is immediately released into wide, vacant spaces. Tunisia will also prioritise winning fouls in the attacking third to exploit Sweden's well-documented defensive frailties.

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Sweden vs Tunisia Prediction This feels like a match where Sweden’s attacking quality should eventually outweigh Tunisia’s defensive discipline, although probably not immediately.

The historical trend between these sides points toward caution rather than chaos. Only five goals across four previous meetings suggests that neither team has traditionally found this matchup easy to open up.

Sweden arrive with imperfections but also with greater attacking confidence. Their recent games have produced goals consistently, and the partnership between Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak gives them multiple routes to break down compact opponents.

Gyokeres brings direct power and penalty-box presence. Isak’s movement between lines should become important against Tunisia’s narrow defensive shape.

Tunisia’s approach is unlikely to change. Expect them to defend deep, stay compact through Skhiri and try to release Achouri quickly into the spaces behind Sweden’s advanced full-backs.

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That route could create moments because Sweden have shown defensive vulnerability recently. The concern for Tunisia is at the other end. One goal across their recent run and the heavy defeat to Belgium raise questions about whether they can consistently threaten stronger opposition.

I expect Tunisia to frustrate Sweden for long periods and keep the first half close. But, as spaces appear and the defensive workload increases, Sweden’s greater attacking variety should begin to show.

My call is a controlled rather than explosive Swedish win. Expect one goal in each half while Tunisia will struggle to generate enough quality chances to respond. My prediction is Sweden 2-0 Tunisia.

A Sweden victory would put them in a strong early position in Group F. Tunisia would likely need points from its remaining fixtures to remain in contention for qualification.

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How to Watch Sweden vs Tunisia ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Sweden vs Tunisia match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.