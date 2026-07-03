Switzerland vs Algeria: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 tie, head-to-head, match predictions

Switzerland and Algeria are set to meet in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place in Vancouver. Switzerland arrive as group winners after an unbeaten campaign in Group B and will be seeking a first World Cup knockout-stage victory, having reached the Round of 16 in each of the previous three tournaments. Algeria produced one of the standout qualification stories of the group phase, coming from behind to earn a dramatic 3-3 draw against Austria in their final match and advancing as one of the best third-placed teams.
A compelling subplot is provided by Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic, who spent seven years in charge of Switzerland between 2014 and 2021. He now faces his former side, led by Murat Yakin, in what promises to be a tactically layered encounter between two teams with contrasting paths to this stage.
|Match
|Round of 32
|Venue
|BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
|Time
|11 PM ET | 8:30 AM IST
|Date
|July 2 (USA) | July 3 (India)
|Referee
|Yael Falcon
The two sides have met only twice before both in friendlies in the 1983 and 1986, with Switzerland winning both encounters.
|Matches
|2
|Switzerland won
|2
|Algeria won
|0
|Draws
|0
|Last meeting
|Switzerland won 2-0 in international friendly on 6th May 1986
Switzerland: Silvan Widmer is a doubt with a hip issue. Otherwise, Murat Yakin’s squad is in good shape after an unbeaten group stage. Young forward Johan Manzambi has been in excellent form with three goals in the group phase and will be a key threat.
Algeria: Striker Mohamed Amoura has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Oussama Benbot is expected to start after featuring in the final group game. Riyad Mahrez remains the standout attacking threat and captain.
Switzerland enter as clear favourites. They were the most consistent side in Group B, picking up seven points with a solid defensive structure and contributions from across the pitch. Their experience in major tournament knockout football gives them an edge. Algeria showed resilience to advance from a tough group and possess genuine quality in transition through Mahrez and supporting attackers. However, defensive vulnerabilities could be exploited by Switzerland’s organised attack.
The Swiss are expected to control possession and progress to the Round of 16.
|Region
|Where to watch on TV
|Where to get live streaming
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Luca Jaquez, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo.
Algeria: Oussama Benbot; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Jaouen Hadjam; Nabil Bentaleb, Houssem Aouar; Riyad Mahrez, Fares Chaibi, Ibrahim Maza; Amine Gouiri.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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