Switzerland vs Colombia: Can Granit Xhaka carry Swiss to quarter-finals? Prediction, H2H and more

Switzerland will lock horns with Colombia in a highly anticipated round of 16 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver on Wednesday, 8 July.
Both Switzerland and Colombia's best finishes in the FIFA World Cup have been quarter-final finishes. While Switzerland have reached the last eight stage thrice (1934, 1938 and 1954), Colombia did so in 2014 in Brazil, where they lost to the hosts.
Switzerland began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Qatar, before going on to thump Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their second group stage match. The Granit Xhaka-led side then wrapped up the group stage with a 2-1 win over co-hosts Canada, before beating Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32.
Colombia, on the other hand, began with consecutive wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, before playing out a 0-0 draw against Portugal in their last group-stage match. Colombia then edged Ghana 1-0 in their round of 32 match.
The winner of this match will lock horns with either Argentina or Egypt in the quarter-finals at the Kansas City Stadium on Saturday.
|Match
|Round of 16
|Venue
|BC Place Vancouver, British Columbia
|Time
|8 PM GMT | 1:30 AM IST
|Date
|July 8 (IST)
|Referee
|Ivan Barton
Switzerland and Colombia have locked horns just four times in international football. Colombia hold an edge over the Swiss, having won two matches compared to the European side's one win. One match has ended in a draw.
|Matches
|4
|Switzerland won
|1
|Colombia won
|2
|Draw
|1
|Last meeting
|Colombia defeated Switzerland 3-1 in an international friendly in March 2007
|Last FIFA World Cup meeting
|Colombia defeated Switzerland 2-0 at the 1994 FIFA World Cup (Group stage)
Switzerland: For Switzerland, Johan Manzambi remains a doubt after picking up a knee injury during his team's round of 32 match against Algeria.
Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow and Michel Aebischer have all been dealing with fitness concerns and will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Breel Embolo is fit and will lead the attack against Colombia.
Colombia: Jhon Córdoba has been ruled out due to an injury, with Luis Suárez likely to replace him in attack. Luis Díaz and Daniel Muñoz are both available and remain Colombia's key attacking threats.
According to the Opta supercomputer, Colombia are the favourites to win the round of 16 match against Switzerland. Colombia have a 42.7 % chance of winning when compared to Switzerland's 29.4 %.
There is a 28% likelihood that the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, which will mean extra time and penalties if needed.
|Region
|Where to watch on TV
|Where to get live streaming
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Switzerland: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Ndoye, Manzambi/Okafor, Vargas; Embolo.
Colombia: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, J. Arias; James, Suárez, Díaz.