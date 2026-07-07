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Switzerland vs Colombia: Can Granit Xhaka carry Swiss to quarter-finals? Prediction, H2H and more

The winner of the Switzerland vs Colombia clash will take on either Argentina or Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final on Saturday.

PN Vishnu
Published7 Jul 2026, 05:52 PM IST
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Granit Xhaka will hope to take Switzerland to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.
Granit Xhaka will hope to take Switzerland to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954. (Getty Images via AFP)
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Switzerland will lock horns with Colombia in a highly anticipated round of 16 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver on Wednesday, 8 July.

Both Switzerland and Colombia's best finishes in the FIFA World Cup have been quarter-final finishes. While Switzerland have reached the last eight stage thrice (1934, 1938 and 1954), Colombia did so in 2014 in Brazil, where they lost to the hosts.

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Switzerland began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Qatar, before going on to thump Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their second group stage match. The Granit Xhaka-led side then wrapped up the group stage with a 2-1 win over co-hosts Canada, before beating Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32.

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Colombia, on the other hand, began with consecutive wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, before playing out a 0-0 draw against Portugal in their last group-stage match. Colombia then edged Ghana 1-0 in their round of 32 match. 

The winner of this match will lock horns with either Argentina or Egypt in the quarter-finals at the Kansas City Stadium on Saturday.

Switzerland vs Colombia match details

 

 

MatchRound of 16
VenueBC Place Vancouver, British Columbia
Time8 PM GMT | 1:30 AM IST
DateJuly 8 (IST)
RefereeIvan Barton

Switzerland vs Colombia head to head

Switzerland and Colombia have locked horns just four times in international football. Colombia hold an edge over the Swiss, having won two matches compared to the European side's one win. One match has ended in a draw.

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Matches4
Switzerland won 1
Colombia won2
Draw1
Last meeting Colombia defeated Switzerland 3-1 in an international friendly in March 2007
Last FIFA World Cup meetingColombia defeated Switzerland 2-0 at the 1994 FIFA World Cup (Group stage) 

Switzerland vs Colombia team news

Switzerland: For Switzerland, Johan Manzambi remains a doubt after picking up a knee injury during his team's round of 32 match against Algeria.

Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow and Michel Aebischer have all been dealing with fitness concerns and will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Breel Embolo is fit and will lead the attack against Colombia.

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Colombia: Jhon Córdoba has been ruled out due to an injury, with Luis Suárez likely to replace him in attack. Luis Díaz and Daniel Muñoz are both available and remain Colombia's key attacking threats.

Switzerland vs Colombia prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer, Colombia are the favourites to win the round of 16 match against Switzerland. Colombia have a 42.7 % chance of winning when compared to Switzerland's 29.4 %.

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There is a 28% likelihood that the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, which will mean extra time and penalties if needed.

Where to watch Switzerland vs Colombia live on TV?

 

RegionWhere to watch on TVWhere to get live streaming
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Switzerland vs Colombia predicted starting XIs

Switzerland: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Ndoye, Manzambi/Okafor, Vargas; Embolo.

Colombia: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, J. Arias; James, Suárez, Díaz.

 

 

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