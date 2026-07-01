‘Talent alone is never enough’ - Legendary Oliver Kahn reflects after Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 exit

Talent alone is never enough, at least in international football, felt legendary Oliver Kahn after Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit in the round of 32 with a loss to Paraguay. Four-time champions Germany, who last won the title in 2014, lost in penalties to Paraguay.

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The scores were level at 1-1 heading into the extra time, and Germany thought they had secured a place in the Round of 16 when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner in the 101st minute of extra time.

However, following a VAR review, referee Jalal Jayed disallowed the goal after ruling that Germany defender Waldemar Anton had impeded Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the build-up. The match went to penalties, where Paraguay came out on top 5-3, continuing Germany's woes.

After Germany's exit, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer confirmed his retirement from international football. Popularly known as the 'Berlin Wall', Neuer played a pivotal role in Germany's fourth World Cup title in 2014 in Brazil.

Oliver Kahn reflected on Germany's journey, the pressures of knockout football and the invaluable role played by veteran Neuer, whose leadership and experience remained central to the squad despite the painful exit. Notably, Neuer came out of retirement to play in 2026 World Cup.

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Looking back at Germany's campaign, Kahn praised the team's quality and tactical flexibility under Julian Nagelsmann but warned that competing against the world's best in the knockout stages required much more than individual talent.

"Germany have shown once again that they are among the top teams in the world. They have quality, tactical flexibility and a clear identity under Julian Nagelsmann. However, if you compare them with teams like France and Spain, I think their overall quality is still slightly below that level," said Kahn, who is in India as an expert in ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026.

"Football is not only about talent. It is about building a great team spirit throughout the tournament, especially during the knockout stages. Talent alone is never enough. The challenge now is handling the pressure because mistakes are punished ruthlessly at this stage," Kahn added.

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'Impressed more by the balance of this team' Despite the disappointment of the campaign's abrupt end, Kahn was encouraged by the balance within the German squad and highlighted the importance of blending youthful talent with experienced leaders.

"I have been impressed more by the balance of this team rather than one individual. Jamal Musiala has been impressive. He has come back from a very difficult injury and continues to show his creativity. Florian Wirtz did not have an easy season at Liverpool, but he has become more mature.

"Then you have the experienced players who provide leadership. That is usually the combination successful teams need," he added. Reflecting on the changing role of goalkeepers in modern football, Kahn explained that the position has evolved far beyond traditional shot-stopping, while emphasising that delivering in decisive moments remains the ultimate responsibility.

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"The goalkeeper today is no longer just a shot-stopper. He is the first attacker and the last defender. A modern goalkeeper needs outstanding technical ability, excellent decision-making in milliseconds and the courage to play under the highest pressure. But despite all the tactical evolution of the position, one thing has never changed: when the decisive save is needed, the goalkeeper must deliver," Kahn said.

Oliver Kahn's special praise for Manuel Neuer Kahn also reserved special praise for Neuer, whose return from international retirement brought calmness, leadership and confidence to a relatively young German squad. “Experience cannot be replaced. For Manuel, it has not been an easy tournament because he has not had many opportunities to showcase his abilities,” said Kahn.

“He still brings calmness, leadership and confidence to the entire team. His presence alone gives the defenders a sense of security. It is remarkable that at 40 years of age he continues to perform at such a high level. Maintaining that consistency over so many years requires incredible professionalism.”

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Manuel Neuer of Germany in action during penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match against Paraguay.

This is not Kahn's maiden visit to India. Earlier, he played his farewell match on Indian soil in 2008 with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich against Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. “It is always a pleasure to come back to India,” Kahn said on his return.

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"What impresses me the most is the passion people have for football. You can feel that the sport is growing rapidly here. The fans are curious, knowledgeable and eager to learn more about the game. Being part of that journey and sharing my experience is something I truly enjoy," added.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in