The expanding sphere of the FIFA World Cup

Since 1998, the composition of the top 50 ranked countries in the FIFA world rankings has remained roughly consistent, with European countries comprising about half of these slots. Five of the six editions of the World Cup since then have also been won by European countries, underlining Europe’s reputation as a footballing powerhouse. Only eight teams have ever won the World Cup, with five from Europe and three from South America. In fact, no team from any other continent has ever made the finals.