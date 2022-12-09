The kid who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo

For most of his international career—and especially during his peak years—Ronaldo was Portugal’s only world-class offensive player. The team was set up in service to him, funneling the ball toward its No. 7 and encouraging him to shoot at every opportunity. Which helps explain why Ronaldo has scored more international goals than anyone else in history, with 118 in 195 appearances. But the lack of a Plan B is also one reason why Portugal hadn’t reached a World Cup quarterfinal in 16 years before Tuesday.