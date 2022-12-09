The kid who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo
Goncalo Ramos grew up in the Cristiano generation. When he was handed his spot in the lineup at the World Cup, he stole the show with a hat trick.
LUSAIL (QATAR) :Gonçalo Ramos grew up dreaming of being the next Cristiano Ronaldo.
He wasn’t alone. Most Portuguese kids who have kicked a soccer ball in the past 20 years had the exact same fantasy. The difference is that only one of them would get the call to actually replace Ronaldo in a do-or-die match at the World Cup.
On Tuesday, Ramos became that kid. When Portugal coach Fernando Santos stunned the soccer world by benching Ronaldo—a decision that would once have amounted to treason—he turned to one of his most unlikely options to replace him.
Ramos, 21, had never started a single game for the Portuguese national team. In fact, he had never played a single second for Portugal before the Qatar World Cup. Then, in the space of 67 minutes on Tuesday, he banged in three goals to lift Portugal to a 6-1 victory over Switzerland and consign the Ronaldo era to history.
“Not even in my wildest dreams did I think I would start a knockout match in the World Cup and score a hat trick," Ramos said.
Except that everything about Portuguese soccer over the past 20 years has been engineered to make it possible. The country of just 10 million was already the best pound-for-pound talent factory in Europe, with a sophisticated system for identifying and nurturing potential professionals. Two decades of Ronaldo breaking records taught Portugal to punch above its weight.
Ramos, who joined Benfica’s soccer academy in Lisbon as a 12-year-old, clearly followed his lead. Like Ronaldo, who joined the academy across town at Sporting, Ramos began his career as a winger, where he honed his dribbling skills and learned how to beat a defender one-on-one. He then moved to center forward and, this season, emerged as a clinical finisher, scoring a league-leading nine goals in 11 games.
But it isn’t Ramos’s eye for goal that earned him Santos’s trust. It’s his legs.
“Cristiano is currently a more fixed player, more of a penalty area player," Santos said, recognizing that the 37-year-old Ronaldo has slowed down considerably. “Goncalo is quite different. He is a more dynamic player."
With Ramos leading the line against Switzerland, Portugal looked more fluid too. The team was able to hound the Swiss defenders high up the field to force turnovers and capitalize on pressure. Ronaldo remains a physical marvel, but the energy required to keep up that pressing game is now clearly beyond him.
The irony is that at a time when Ronaldo’s own powers are waning, Portugal’s attacking options have never been deeper.
For most of his international career—and especially during his peak years—Ronaldo was Portugal’s only world-class offensive player. The team was set up in service to him, funneling the ball toward its No. 7 and encouraging him to shoot at every opportunity. Which helps explain why Ronaldo has scored more international goals than anyone else in history, with 118 in 195 appearances. But the lack of a Plan B is also one reason why Portugal hadn’t reached a World Cup quarterfinal in 16 years before Tuesday.
Now, Portugal has a bunch of fast, skillful attacking players coming through the ranks. Had these guys emerged when Ronaldo was at his best, his personal museum to himself in Madeira might have a World Cup trophy or two on display. Instead, their arrival means Ronaldo’s best chance of winning the one major prize that has eluded him might come right as he falls out of the starting lineup.
If there’s any consolation for Ronaldo, it’s that these young stars were all inspired by the same person: him. The Cristiano generation has made Cristiano obsolete.
“Cristiano and I know that the team changes," Santos said. “It’s nothing personal."
For most of his career, Ronaldo was defined by his professionalism, his focus, and his unwavering self-belief. He posted numbers that no one in soccer could imagine, other than another extraterrestrial from Argentina. Stories about Ronaldo’s commitment to 2 a.m. ice baths after matches are the true parts of the Ronaldo legend.
His longevity also meant that his teammates in Qatar are boys who grew up watching him in a world where Portugal was a fixture at major tournaments. Until Ronaldo came along, the country had reached the World Cup just three times in its history. But since his debut at the tournament in 2006, Portugal hasn’t missed it once.
“Cristiano is an example in everything for me," said Portugal playmaker Joao Felix, 23. “When I was still a child, he was already the best player in the world. He is unique, he has made football history."
“He’s an idol for me and for every Portuguese," said Rafael Leao, the 23-year-old forward who scored Portugal’s sixth against Switzerland. “He worked hard to achieve his objectives. He’s a role model."
There is one other player from the Cristiano Generation at this World Cup who might embody the era better than anyone else. He modeled his game on Ronaldo. He plastered the walls of his childhood bedroom with posters of Ronaldo. And even as a successful professional, he still calls Ronaldo his one and only idol.
The only problem for Portugal is that he isn’t Portuguese.
His name is Kylian Mbappé and he’s a superstar for France.