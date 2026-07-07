‘The King leaves without his crown’: Cristiano Ronaldo fans get overwhelmed as Portugal legend’s World Cup journey ends

That was the last time you saw Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA World Cups. Portugal lost to Spain 0-1, confirming the 41-year-old Portugal great’s last dance.

Fans from across the world took to social media to bid farewell to their idol. Many of them got emotionally overwhelmed while expressing themselves.

“Even the best cannot rewrite fate. Cristiano Ronaldo finally has to accept the bitter reality that he was indeed never destined to win the World Cup. Despite maintaining his physical condition at the highest level up to the age of 41 in order to lead Portugal in six different editions, his grand ambitions always fell short far before reaching the final match,” wrote one of them.

“This failure proves that even extraordinarily hard work is sometimes powerless against the line of fate, leaving one empty space that he will forever be unable to fill. This is the end. The Final Dance is over. The King leaves without his crown,” the user added.

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One user wrote, “Whether you lost or won was never our concern anyway. We didn't love you for your wins. I thank you a thousand times for challenging this entire system, for dismantling it all for a time. The greatest of all time in history. Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro.”

“Dear Cristiano, today hurts. Not just for Portugal, but for millions of people who grew up watching a young boy from Madeira turn impossible dreams into reality,” another user wrote.

“The World Cup was the one chapter everyone wanted to see end differently. Football can be beautiful, but it can also be cruel. Sometimes it gives legends the endings they deserve. Sometimes it doesn't. But trophies alone have never defined greatness,” the user added.

Another user wrote, “I believe that Cristiano Ronaldo, at the peak of his career, was the most complete player in the history of world football. His legacy will remain forever in the memory of all those who thrill to this fantastic sport.”

“No one will forget your legacy. The whole world loves you. Thank you so much, and sorry for so little. My idol for life,” came from another.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the clear example that no matter how much you give everything to life, life doesn't necessarily give everything back to you. Soccer will be eternally indebted to him,” another user commented.

One fan posted, “To the man who inspired billions of people all across the world, a beacon of Hope and an inspiration for generations. I am going to make this short. You will forever be the Greatest Human to kick a ball, and nothing will ever change that.”

Portugal vs Spain Spain edged Portugal 1-0 in a tense knockout tie. The first half stayed goalless despite several close chances. Unai Simon denied Ronaldo twice with good saves. Diogo Costa also kept out Baena and Oyarzabal.

Nuno Mendes struck the crossbar in the 41st minute. He was later forced off with an injury, disrupting Portugal's defence. Spain gradually seized control through Rodri in midfield.

Substitute Mikel Merino broke the deadlock in stoppage time (90+1). Ferran Torres supplied the pass for his decisive finish.

Ronaldo endured a quiet night, rated just 6.4 overall. He created no chances and barely threatened after the break. His limited movement significantly hampered Portugal's attacking transitions.

CR7 was seen in tears after his final World Cup game. At the post-match press conference, he said, "I'm sad to leave the World Cup this way… I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience. That's the life of a footballer. You have to move forward.”