The Liverpool goal machine tearing up English soccer—again

A decade ago, when the Egyptian forward was at Chelsea, his days in English soccer seemed finished right as they began. Salah was so ineffective that the club loaned him out to Italian teams twice in two seasons. Then, once he moved to Roma permanently, he was viewed as a good-but-not-great winger who wasted as many scoring chances as he converted. By the time Liverpool signed Salah for more than $50 million in 2017, the club’s American co-owner, John W. Henry, couldn’t quite believe how much he was paying for him.