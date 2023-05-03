The Messi Unraveling of Paris Saint-Germain Is Under Way

The situation only got worse over the winter after Messi lifted the World Cup with Argentina in December. It was the one title that had eluded him through his staggering career. And once he had it, little else seemed to matter. Fresh from his storybook tournament—and a lengthy break—Messi eventually returned to PSG in January as a man with nothing left to prove in the game. His indifference was hard to miss. PSG was soon drummed out of the Champions League and French Cup. The club is now limping to the finish line in Ligue 1, where it has lost two of its past five matches and seen its advantage over second-placed Olympique Marseille shrink to five points.