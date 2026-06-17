'The money we have to pay for the visa...' - US responds to Cabo Verde goalkeeper’s tearful FIFA World Cup appeal

Making their debut in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Cabo Verde made everyone take notice when they held European champions and former world champions Spain to a goalless draw at the Atlanta Stadium in Texas a couple of nights ago. Among the architects of Cabo Verde's historic first-ever World Cup point was 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who single-handed denied the Spain with as many as seven saves during the entire 90 minutes.

Vozinha's show under the bar made him an instant sensation, especially on social media, with his Instagram followers skyrocketing to an astonishing 11.4 million, which was 50000 just before the start of the game. Despite all the madness and spotlight, Vozinha was sad that he couldn't bring his mother to watch the FIFA World Cup in the United States.

According to Voiznha, the bond payments for an US visa are very high and he coudn't afford that for his mother. "She didn’t manage to be here because of the visa … the money we have to pay for the visa,” Vozinha told media. “We didn’t manage on time, and I would like her to be here,” he added.

Following Vozinha's public statement, the US State Department is trying to get his mother fly to the FIFA World Cup 2026 to watch her son play, a report at CNN said. Cabo Verde is among the 50 nations, who citizens are required to pay a bond of $15,000, to enter the American shore, the report further said.

What did the US State Department say? According to the US State Department, there was no record of visa request from Vozinha's mother. “The US Department of State has no record of this individual applying for a visa. All relatives of players are eligible for visa bond waivers, and the Department is actively reaching out to this player’s family to assist with visa services,” a State Department official was quoted by CNN.

The report also stated that it is being learnt that Vozinha's mother currently doesn't haven an active passport too and is in the process of obtaining one. On its website, State Department clearly stated who will get a waiver.