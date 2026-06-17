'The money we have to pay for the visa...' - US responds to Cabo Verde goalkeeper’s tearful FIFA World Cup appeal

Making their debut in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Cabo Verde made everyone take notice when they held European champions and former world champions Spain to a goalless draw at the Atlanta Stadium in Texas a couple of nights ago. Among the architects of Cabo Verde's historic first-ever World Cup point was 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who single-handed denied the Spain with as many as seven saves during the entire 90 minutes.

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Vozinha's show under the bar made him an instant sensation, especially on social media, with his Instagram followers skyrocketing to an astonishing 11.4 million, which was 50000 just before the start of the game. Despite all the madness and spotlight, Vozinha was sad that he couldn't bring his mother to watch the FIFA World Cup in the United States.

According to Voiznha, the bond payments for an US visa are very high and he coudn't afford that for his mother. "She didn’t manage to be here because of the visa … the money we have to pay for the visa,” Vozinha told media. “We didn’t manage on time, and I would like her to be here,” he added.

Following Vozinha's public statement, the US State Department is trying to get his mother fly to the FIFA World Cup 2026 to watch her son play, a report at CNN said. Cabo Verde is among the 50 nations, who citizens are required to pay a bond of $15,000, to enter the American shore, the report further said.

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What did the US State Department say? According to the US State Department, there was no record of visa request from Vozinha's mother. “The US Department of State has no record of this individual applying for a visa. All relatives of players are eligible for visa bond waivers, and the Department is actively reaching out to this player’s family to assist with visa services,” a State Department official was quoted by CNN.

The report also stated that it is being learnt that Vozinha's mother currently doesn't haven an active passport too and is in the process of obtaining one. On its website, State Department clearly stated who will get a waiver.

“The bond requirement will be waived for athletes and team members – including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives – who are nationals of countries that are competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and demonstrate that they meet all requirements for the visa,” read a section on the State Department's website.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in