Lionel Messi's red ribbon: Heartwarming story of Leo's lucky charm in world cup
It's a red ribbon that Lionel Messi has been carrying since 2018. The story behind it is absolutely amazing. Read on.
After Argentina defeated France on penalties in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Lionel Messi celebrated in the locker room. He was seen wearing a red ribbon around his left ankle. A journalist encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia is where the long history of this ribbon started.