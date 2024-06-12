The richest league on earth is tearing itself apart

Until now, no club had dared to question the Founders’ Agreement, which is arguably the most consequential text in global soccer since the Laws of the Game were drawn up in the back of a London pub in 1863. The charter, which formalized the breakaway of England’s top clubs from the structure which had existed for more than a century, transformed a dusty concern made up of local business owners and self-made men into a playground for global billionaires. American investors, Russian oligarchs, and Gulf sheikhs were all drawn by its worldwide reach and its willingness to roll out the red carpet to the highest bidder.