The striking problem that doomed America at the World Cup
- After a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands, the U.S. bowed out of the World Cup with just three goals in four games after repeatedly failing to finish scoring chances.
The clearest sign that the U.S. would be returning home from the World Cup after the Round of 16 came just three minutes into its clash with the Netherlands. Christian Pulisic had the ball in the middle of the box, with only the Dutch goalkeeper between him and a 1-0 lead.
Pulisic’s shot was saved without much difficulty. If the best U.S. goal scorer couldn’t capitalize on an ideal opportunity, how were the Americans going to score enough to hang in the World Cup?
When they eventually lost 3-1 to the Netherlands here at Khalifa International Stadium, their defense ultimately conceded too much while their offense established that the flaw that hung over the team since before this World Cup began proved fatal.
America developed a promising young team with international-caliber talent almost everywhere on the pitch. It never figured out how to consistently score. In fact, some metrics indicate the U.S. should have scored more than the Netherlands based on the quality of their respective opportunities—and simply failed to finish.
It was the problem that led to the Americans’ demise at this World Cup. And now it’s the crucial question heading into the next one.
“We created enough chances to score more than a goal," U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “We had great buildup, we had great pressing, but at the end of the day, they finished their chances in the box and we didn’t."
Over the past four years, since the U.S. spent the last World Cup watching the games on television after failing to qualify, the team began to amass young talent at almost every position. Pulisic was quickly surrounded by a generation of bright, young Americans.
But they still never found their guy at one position: striker. The U.S. scored no goals in their final tuneups before Qatar. And when the final roster was set, center forward was the only position without someone who currently plays in Europe’s top leagues. The closest was Josh Sargent, who plays for Norwich City in England’s second tier.
What emerged through the group stage of this tournament was a team capable of getting results in spite of this deficiency. The Americans tied both of their opening games, 1-1 against Wales and 0-0 against England. It took just one goal to beat the notoriously defensive-minded Iran in the finale.
Sargent started against Wales and Iran while Haji Wright got the nod in the England match. Neither scored. The only goals came from the playmaking Pulisic and winger Timothy Weah.
Those first three games also reflected the root of the issue in the American attack because there’s a long list of reasons soccer teams can struggle to score. Some fail to maintain enough possession. Others can’t translate holding onto the ball into scoring opportunities. The U.S., though, excelled at both of those.
Even in the scoreless draw with England, one of the World Cup favorites, the consensus afterward was that the Americans generated the better chances. Instead, their shortcoming was translating those chances into goals.
There’s a wonky soccer metric called Expected Goals, or xG for short, which measures how much a team should expect to score based on the quality of its opportunities. A wide open blast right in front of the goal would have an xG nearing one. A prayer from midfield would have an xG closer to zero. Most reasonable shots fall somewhere in between.
The data from any individual game can be noisy, but it can also be revealing. One measure of xG from this game found that the U.S. had 1.89 xG versus 1.85 for the Netherlands—meaning the analysis found the Americans’ chances were even better.
“There was some offensive finishing quality that Holland had that we’re lacking a little bit," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said.
Against the Dutch, Berhalter turned to a third striker: Jesus Ferreira, who stars for FC Dallas in Major League Soccer. But it did little to change the tide for an offense that time and time again failed to capitalize.
Pulisic’s opportunity in the third minute may have been the best and changed the course of the entire game. After midfielder Weston McKennie won the ball back outside of the box, he poked it to Pulisic, who shot it on his first touch. Holland’s enormous goalkeeper, the 6-foot-8 Andries Noppert, was able to easily knock it away with his long left leg.
Weah and fullback Tim Ream had chances as the game progressed and the U.S. slowly fell behind 2-0. The irony was that when the Americans finally got on the board, to make it 2-1, it was seemingly an accident. Pulisic crossed a ball into the box on the ground, and it nipped the back of Wright’s cleat and popped in the air with an unusual arc, and into the net.
That briefly gave them a jolt of energy, unfortunately the side across from them was the one better at converting. Soon, the Dutch had made it 3-1 and effectively sealed the game.
Whether players like Sargent, 22, or the 21-year-old Ferreira can grow into reliable options by 2026 may determine America’s hopes when it hosts this event.
But for a young team that projects to return most of its starters four years from now, it also may be the one position where it critically needs to find a few new faces.
