The week that the Manchester City dynasty died

City’s fall from its unprecedented heights was the crash-landing that no one saw coming. Since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016, the club’s Abu Dhabi-backed ownership has armed him with one of the most expensive squads ever assembled in the history of sports. All told, he guided them to 18 trophies in eight years. And during that time, City never finished lower than second in the league and nor was it eliminated before the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Both of those streaks are set to end this season.