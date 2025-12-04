The World Cup is coming to America—and It has a plan to keep Trump onside

This has been the tenor of their public camaraderie for years now: Trump lending support to international soccer projects in America, and Infantino popping up in Trump’s orbit when it’s least expected. A 55-year-old lawyer from Switzerland, he attended the presidential inauguration as Trump’s guest last January. In October, he was also present in Sharm El Sheikh as Trump announced the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. And over the summer, when Trump suggested they catch up over the phone, Infantino insisted on meeting in person.