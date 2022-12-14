The World Cup’s hottest ticket isn’t Messi—it’s Morocco

It’s not just the 20,000 Moroccans who live in Qatar or the thousands more flying in who are on the hunt for tickets. The country’s Cinderella run here has made it the de facto home team at the first-ever World Cup held in the Arab world. The Qatari national team was a non factor, eliminated after three defeats in the group stage, and Saudi Arabia, despite huge traveling support and a stunning victory over Argentina, was knocked out before the round of 16. Ever since then, the entire region has jumped on the Moroccan bandwagon.