The World Cup’s hottest ticket isn’t Messi—it’s Morocco
BY JOSHUA ROBINSON | UPDATED DEC 13, 2022 10:35 AM EST
Amine Khayatei had flown to the Qatar World Cup from Casablanca with just his backpack and his Morocco jersey. He planned to watch his team play once and then go home after 24 hours in the country.
Ten days and a string of Moroccan upsets later, Mr. Khayatei is still here.
“What’s happening right now is crazy," he said. “Morocco in a semifinal? That’s a whole new level."
Morocco’s dreamlike run through the World Cup has inspired tens of thousands of the country’s fans to flock to Doha to witness the miracle themselves. No African or Arab country has ever made it this far. And on Wednesday, Morocco will play defending champion France for a place in the World Cup final, sparking a ticket rush unlike anything the tournament has ever seen.
All over Doha, Moroccan fans in the team’s red-and-green jersey are keeping their ears to the ground for the merest hint of an available ticket.
While tickets for the group stage are sold out months before the tournament kicks off, several thousand seats for the knockout rounds are held back, to be distributed to the countries that actually qualify for the matches that matter most. That’s led to a crush as supporters scramble to snag tickets for a first-of-its-kind semifinal.
No one expected Morocco to still be in the World Cup at this stage. Now no Moroccan can imagine missing the chance to be in the building when their team makes history.
“It’s now or never," said Mouhcine Bahraoui, who flew here from Marrakesh for the quarterfinal victory over Portugal. He doesn’t have a ticket for Wednesday yet, he said, “but I’m hoping I can find one, inshallah."
It’s not just the 20,000 Moroccans who live in Qatar or the thousands more flying in who are on the hunt for tickets. The country’s Cinderella run here has made it the de facto home team at the first-ever World Cup held in the Arab world. The Qatari national team was a non factor, eliminated after three defeats in the group stage, and Saudi Arabia, despite huge traveling support and a stunning victory over Argentina, was knocked out before the round of 16. Ever since then, the entire region has jumped on the Moroccan bandwagon.
When Morocco faced 2010 world champion Spain in the first round of win-or-go-home games, nearly all of the earsplitting noise inside Education City Stadium seemed to be coming from Moroccan supporters. It somehow got even louder when Morocco won the penalty shootout.
The scene at Al Thumama Stadium last Saturday was much the same, as Morocco fans seemed to outnumber Portugal supporters 10-to-1. And after the game ended 1-0, Cristiano Ronaldo and his cast of all-star teammates were heading home. Morocco was staying at the party.
All of which has made a semifinal ticket the Gulf’s most sought-after commodity this side of crude oil.
But actually finding one requires plenty of patience. Because it’s impossible to predict which teams will advance to the latter rounds, tournament organizer FIFA holds back a certain number of tickets for fans of those countries that remain in contention. Those tickets are released through their national federations and FIFA’s own ticketing system.
Precisely how many hit the market, and when, is always a mystery.
Outside the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, the tournament’s downtown ticketing hub, Moroccan fans milled about the plaza on Monday, ready to pounce on any rumor of tickets at a moment’s notice. Ahead of the Spain match, word spread quickly through social media and the whisper network of Morocco supporters that the federation was organizing a one-time, first-come, first-served ticket giveaway outside one of Doha’s many malls.
A line materialized instantly. Within hours, 5,000 Moroccans were holding tickets simply for showing their passports.
“It happened so quickly," said Rachid, a 38-year-old pizzeria owner from Cologne, Germany, who declined to give his last name. “We heard and we just went."
For the quarterfinal against Portugal, a drop of between 3,000 and 5,000 paper tickets occurred a little farther out of town at Al Janoub Stadium. Those were snapped up by a line of fans that stretched for five hours. Rumors of another batch of tickets becoming available there on Wednesday morning already have some fans planning to camp out overnight.
“For this, I would sleep outside," said Khadija Sifelhak, a Moroccan who took time off work from her job in Washington, D.C., to attend the quarterfinal. “Jobs come and go, but Morocco in the World Cup is once in a lifetime."
Morocco is doing its best to make sure as many supporters as possible can make it to Doha, a seven-hour flight away, without getting in trouble at work. Royal Air Maroc, the country’s flagship carrier, announced after the quarterfinal that it had organized 30 special flights between Casablanca and Doha in the 48 hours leading up to the game. As the wave of supporters descends on Hamad International Airport, nine of the shuttles are due to land between 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday night and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Return flights start after the final whistle.
Not everyone who touches down in Doha will have a ticket. Earlier in the tournament, under Qatar’s strict immigration rules, this would have been impossible—everyone entering the country was required to have a permit linked to their ticket or accreditation. But those requirements have since been dropped and Morocco fans are trying their luck.
Reda Kabbaj, a 35-year-old supporter who lives in Paris, has already made one round trip home. He was here for the group stage and thought Morocco would head home right after he did. When the team stuck around, he knew he had to come back.
“Since the beginning, we keep telling everyone that we’re underdogs," he said. “Then everyone underestimates us."
Mr. Kabbaj returned to Qatar for the knockout rounds and managed to score tickets for the Portugal game by hanging around the exit at Al Janoub and finding someone looking to resell it right after the drop. Fans say prices on the secondary market range from roughly $600 to $1,600. At face value, the cheapest tickets are $150.
But the waiting game can sometimes drag on until the final moments before kickoff. Mr. Khayatei said he was in the stands 20 minutes before the quarterfinal when he secured a digital ticket for a friend, who had gambled and shown up to the stadium anyway. The friend was already in line to enter when his phone pinged with the ticket.
That’s why people are happy to hold out until the last minute. Their team has already shown them that it pays to bet on a long shot.
“We’re staying hopeful," said Ms. Sifelhak. “At a moment like this, nothing seems impossible."