The Youngest Head Coach in European Soccer Is 30 Years Old—and Nearly Undefeated

The Youngest Head Coach in European Soccer Is 30 Years Old—and Nearly Undefeated6 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Stade de Reims boss Will Still has lost just once in the French league this season. His lack of pro certifications mean the club pays a €25,000 fine every match.
Will Still understood that his charmed run in the first head coaching job of his soccer career would have to end eventually. At just 30 years old, he had landed on the bench at Stade de Reims in France’s top tier in October as the youngest boss in Europe. And nearly five months later, he had yet to lose a single league game.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×