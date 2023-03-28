The Youngest Head Coach in European Soccer Is 30 Years Old—and Nearly Undefeated

Still’s youth has become one of the more curious story lines in European soccer this season. At an age when most players have several more seasons ahead of them on the pitch, he is directing things from the dugout. Still is five years younger than his own team’s captain, the starting central defender Yunis Abdelhamid. He is also the same age as the first text message. By the standards of American sports, Still makes the 37-year-old head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay, seem more ancient than Knute Rockne.