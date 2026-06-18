Thierry Henry comes hard at Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's draw against Congo; ‘the team needs to score. Not you’

Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrating show against DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K draw at Houston earned criticism, with Thierry Henry urging Roberto Martinez's side to score collectively and not just the captain. A former World Cup winner with France, Henry came hard on Ronaldo, after the 41-year-old had zero shots on target, as Portugal were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by the African side playing at the World Cup after 52 years.
The former Manchester United legend, Ronaldo was largely a peripheral figure for most part of the match, failing to make an impact on a day when his greatest rival Lionel Messi starred with a hattrick for Argentina.
The result left Portugal third in Group K with just a point. DR Congo are second while Colombia take the top spot for now after defeating debutants Uzbekistan 3-1 on Thursday. Speaking at FOX's post-match coverage, Henry pointed Ronaldo's performance and Portugal's wider attacking problems.
“One thing that's important, people, please at home, the team needs to score. Not YOU needs to score,” said Henry, a former Arsenal stalwart. "Because HE wants to score, he goes in the path of the back pass, you see both players, and it's easier for you to defend.
“And that's my thing: The team needs to score. Not you,” said Henry