This Bollywood actress will unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

This Bollywood actress will unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy1 min read . 01:48 PM IST
The FIFA World Cup 2022 final ceremony will be held on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 final ceremony will be held on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.
Qatar has roped in a Bollywood actress to unravel the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy during the final, to be held on December 18.
Qatar has roped in a Bollywood actress to unravel the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy during the final, to be held on December 18.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has once again made all Indians proud. According to an ANI source, Deepika will go to Qatar to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy presentation. After representing her country at Cannes 2022, Deepika will be a part of the final ceremony to be held on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has once again made all Indians proud. According to an ANI source, Deepika will go to Qatar to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy presentation. After representing her country at Cannes 2022, Deepika will be a part of the final ceremony to be held on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.
The Lusail Stadium, also known as the Lusail Iconic Stadium, is Qatar's biggest stadium with a capacity of 80,000. Lusail Stadium is a futuristic venue with state-of-the-art facilities. The stadium's iconic design is inspired by the interplay between light and shadows which symbolises the famous Arabic lantern called Fanar.
Besides hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, the stadium will also hold the quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina. At the same time, it will also hold one of the semi-finals.
After the world cup, Lusail Stadium is set to become a major community centre. The stadium is part of the Lusail Sports City, which will have a variety of public amenities like residences, stores, restaurants, a clinic and a school.
Deepika Padukona is not the first one from Bollywood to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Nora Fatehi was a part of the opening ceremony. Nora, a Moroccan dancer-actress born and brought up in Canada, has been a successful Bollywood actress mostly known for her dance numbers.
Also Read: Is Brazil vs Argentina dream final technically possible?
Deepika will be seen next in Pathaan, which will also star Shah Rukh Khan and John Abrahm. The action-packed movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, was filmed in eight different nations. In addition to Pathaan, Deepika will appear in Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. In the movie Cirkus, starring her husband Ranveer Singh, she also makes a special cameo.
(With ANI inputs)