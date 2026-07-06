This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s toughest challenge in World Cup 2026 so far; can CR7 deliver? Portugal vs Spain Prediction

Portugal will take on Spain in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Tuesday, 7 July, with kick-off at 12:30 AM for viewers in India.

The match will be held at the Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, United States. The winner of this match will have to face the winner of the USA vs Belgium clash in the quarter-finals.

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Portugal vs Spain: Head-to-Head Spain hold the historical upper hand over Portugal in the Iberian Derby. The two sides have met 41 times since their first clash in 1921. Spain have won 17 of those meetings compared to Portugal's 6. Eighteen matches have ended in draws. Spain have scored 77 goals in total against Portugal's 45.

At the World Cup level, the sides have met twice. Spain won 1-0 in the 2010 Round of 16 during their championship run. Their second meeting produced a legendary 3-3 draw at the 2018 World Cup, featuring a Ronaldo hat-trick.

At Euro 2004, Portugal claimed their lone 21st-century competitive victory, winning 1-0. Spain eliminated Portugal on penalties in the Euro 2012 semi-finals after a goalless draw.

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Their most recent meeting came in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League Final. After drawing 2-2, Portugal won the penalty shootout 7-5. Six of the last 7 matches between the sides have ended level at full time.

Team Form Spain look like one of the tournament's strongest sides. Luis de la Fuente's side has been defensively excellent. They have kept 4 clean sheets in a row.

Mikel Oyarzabal is scoring freely, including a brace against Austria. Lamine Yamal and Rodri are dictating tempo in midfield. Spain won 3-0 against Austria, 1-0 against Uruguay, and 4-0 against Saudi Arabia. Earlier, they drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in the group stage.

Portugal have been less consistent but tougher in knockouts. Roberto Martinez's side needed a stoppage-time winner to beat Croatia 2-1. Goncalo Ramos scored that late goal in the 94th minute.

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Portugal thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0 but were held by DR Congo and Colombia. Cristiano Ronaldo, now 41, scored his first World Cup knockout goal. It came from the penalty spot against Croatia. Questions remain about his performance.

Portugal's form suggests grit over consistency. They have had 2 clean sheets so far. Spain, on the other hand, look far more assured overall.

Portugal vs Spain: Key Players Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): CR7 remains Portugal's emotional leader and big-game player. His composed penalty against Croatia kept their World Cup alive. He famously scored a hat-trick against Spain in 2018. His aerial threat still worries La Roja's defence.

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal): The midfielder is Portugal's main creative playmaker. He delivers dangerous set-pieces and long-range strikes. Fernandes links midfield and attack for Martinez's side.

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Lamine Yamal (Spain): Yamal continues to carry Spain's creative burden with real maturity. He operates from the right wing with pace and vision. His dribbling unlocks stubborn defences in transition.

Rodri (Spain): Rodri is the engine room of this Spanish side. His positioning and passing dictate tempo throughout matches. He shields the back four superbly well.

Match Strategy Spain use a 4-3-3 system built to suffocate opponents. Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo control midfield tempo. They circulate the ball until gaps appear. Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena exploit wide one-on-one situations.

The midfield shifts play quickly to isolate fullbacks. Spain also counter-presses ferociously after losing possession. This helps maintain their impressive clean-sheet streak.

Portugal will likely deploy a flexible 4-2-3-1 shape. Roberto Martinez wants a compact, resilient low block. The plan is to absorb pressure and overload the midfield.

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This should cut off passing lanes to Dani Olmo. Portugal are most dangerous in rapid transitions. Bruno Fernandes will launch quick counters through the middle. He aims to release Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto.

Nuno Mendes may overlap to whip in crosses. Portugal will flood the box with runners. Ronaldo and onrushing midfielders will attack at speed.

Portugal vs Spain: Who’ll Win? Spain are overwhelmingly favoured to beat Portugal. Analytical models and pundits heavily back La Roja. Opta gives Spain a 49.2% win probability. Portugal sit at just 25.6% within 90 minutes.

Opta's extra-time simulation gives Spain a 62.16% chance of advancing. Squawka's model is even stronger, backing Spain at 64%. Both models expect a low-scoring, controlled victory.

ESPN believes Portugal are Spain's toughest test yet. They still expect Spain to prevail overall. Spain's defence and a fit Lamine Yamal are key factors.

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“Portugal is messy and should be beaten, but their talent simply cannot be taken for granted. This will be fun and open and full of chances, and I’m picking Spain to find a way to win a thriller: 3-2 La Roja,” Barca Blaugranes predicts.

Sports Illustrated foresees a tight 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. They still expect Spain to advance eventually. Squad depth and talent are cited as deciding factors.

Overall, the consensus strongly favours Spain progressing to the next round.

How to Watch Portugal vs Spain ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Portugal vs Spain match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.

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FIFA 2026: Useful links FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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