Tiger Shroff to make Durand Cup debut in Shillong? Bollywood superstar gets name registered with Mumbay FC

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is likely to make his professional football debut with Mumbay FC in the ongoing Durand Cup 2026. Son of eminent Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger has been playing professional football for quite a few years with Mumbay FC.

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According to a report in Sportstar, Tiger has been added to the Mumbay FC squad for the 135th edition of the Durand Cup and the club is exploring opportunities to field the 36-year-old in one of the matches during the prestigious tournament.

Also Read | NorthEast United FC retain Durand Cup title with 6-1 win over Diamond Harbour

Known for his roles in action films like Baaghi and War, Tiger's footballing skills were first noticed by Mumbay FC technical director Zoheb Khan in 2023 during an influencer's league. Impressed by his understanding of the game, Zoheb invited Tiger to train after the club's formation in 2024.

"He has that technical understanding of the game," Zoheb told Sportstar. “When we found the club, I asked him to come and join us for practice sessions. He likes that slide tackle, those dribbling 1v1 moments. And soon, he said, ‘Let’s play a professional game’,” he added.

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How many matches will Tiger Shroff play? Tiger has been a consistent feature for Mumbay FC in the Mumbai District League, Zoheb informed. Tiger, who plays as a forward or in the left wing, is currently training with Mumbay FC and might travel for one of the matches.

“He’s registered with the squad, and we are trying our best to arrange everything. A person like Tiger, we’ll need a lot of security in tier-2, tier-3 cities. People can gather around, and it could be chaotic,” Zoheb added.

“And since social media is so ruthless, things can actually escalate. Keeping that in mind, we’ve got a date from him. If everything goes well, he will definitely travel for one of the games."

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Meanwhile, Mumbay FC have been put in Group E, alongside Shillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC and Nongkseh SS&CC. The Mumbai-based football club open their Durand Cup 2026 campaign against Langsning FC on August 3 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

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Then they play Shillong Lajong FC on August 8 and Nongkseh SS&CC on August 11 at the same venue.

Mumbay FC schedule in Durand Cup 2026

Match Date Venue Time Mumbay FC vs Langsning FC August 3 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Shillong) 7:00 PM IST Mumbay FC vs Shillong Lajong FC August 8 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Shillong) 4:00 PM IST Mumbay FC vs Nongkseh SS&CC August 11 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Shillong) 7:00 PM IST

For the unknown, Durand Cup is world's third-oldest football tournament and the oldest in Asia, It was founded in 1888. The 2026 edition of Durand cup is being played by 24 teams from Indian Super League, Indian Football League, I-League 2, the Armed Forces and Sri Lanka's Defenders FC.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in