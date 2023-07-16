‘Today that dream came true’: David Beckham welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami in historic move2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Lionel Messi has officially signed with Inter Miami CF, joining the team after his World Cup victory with Argentina.
David Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami CF, expressed his excitement as Lionel Messi officially signed for his club on July 15. The news was shared by Inter Miami on their Twitter account, announcing the acquisition of the Argentinian maestro on a free transfer.
