After leading Argentina to World Cup victory in Qatar last year, Messi is now set to join Inter Miami CF, a team currently positioned at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. To mark his arrival, a special event will be held at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Messi will be introduced to the fans on July 16 at 8 PM ET (on July 17 at 5:30 AM as per India time).

