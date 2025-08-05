Tragic loss for football: Former Portugal captain Jorge Costa dies at 53 of cardiac arrest

Portuguese football is mourning yet another tragic loss. Jorge Costa, former FC Porto captain and national team defender, passed away on Tuesday, August 5, at the age of 53 following a cardiac arrest at the club’s training facility.

Cardiac arrest at Porto’s training centre FC Porto confirmed that Costa, who was serving as the club’s Director of Professional Football, suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning.

According to Diario AS, Jorge Costa began to feel unwell and collapsed at the training ground. Club doctors used a defibrillator in an attempt to revive him until emergency services arrived, but he could not be saved.

“The club’s doctors used a defibrillator until the national medical emergency services (INEM) arrived to take him by ambulance to hospital,” reported Diario AS.

A career of steel: 530 matches and a legacy of leadership Costa made 530 appearances in all competitions during his career, including 383 for FC Porto and 50 for the Portuguese national team. Known for his tough defensive presence and commanding leadership, Costa earned the nickname "Bicho" (Animal) from fellow defender Fernando Couto.

He captained Porto to notable European success under José Mourinho, lifting the UEFA Cup in 2003 and the UEFA Champions League in 2004.

"Throughout his life, both on and off the pitch, Jorge Costa embodied the values that define FC Porto: dedication, leadership, passion and an unshakeable spirit of conquest," the club said in a statement. “He left his mark on generations of fans and became a symbol of Portismo.”

Five-time league champion and returning hero Costa was among a select group of players to win five consecutive Portuguese league titles with Porto, joining the ranks of Aloisio, Drulovic, Paulinho Santos, Rui Barros, and Folha.

In April 2024, he returned to Porto in an executive role under newly elected club president André Villas-Boas.

"Jorge Costa's legacy will always remain alive in the memory of all Porto fans. You will never be forgotten, Captain," the club added.

Stints in management, including India’s ISL Following retirement, Costa transitioned into management. He coached several clubs including SC Braga, Paços Ferreira, CFR Cluj, AEL Limassol, and Anorthosis Famagusta. In 2020, he was appointed head coach of Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), leaving a mark with his tactical acumen and international experience.

Second tragedy for Portuguese football in weeks Costa’s death is the second blow to Portuguese football in recent weeks, coming shortly after the untimely passing of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in July—both losses sending shockwaves through the footballing community.