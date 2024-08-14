Transfer News: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund proposed a five-year deal worth ₹ 1,846 crore annually for Vinícius Junior, but Real Madrid is not interested in discussing a transfer.

Real Madrid player Vinícius Junior has been presented with a contract to play in Saudi Arabia, valued at over $1 billion ( ₹8,394 crore).

According to multiple media sources like Reuters and ESPN, Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) officials proposed a five-year deal offering about 200 million euros ( ₹1,846 crore) annually, along with bonuses, for Vinícius to join the Saudi Pro League.

The current world-record transfer was set by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when they paid 222 million euros ( ₹2,050 crore) for Neymar in 2017.

A 10-year ambassador contract linked to the 2034 World Cup, set for Saudi Arabia, is part of the offer, as per Reuters and ESPN. Vinícius hasn't ruled out leaving Madrid, and he and his team are considering the proposal. As per Reuters sources, the Brazil forward is open to considering the offer.

Vinícius, 24, moved from Flamengo to Real Madrid in 2018. He has become a key player for the team. In the last season, he contributed significantly with 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 games, helping Real secure both the Champions League and La Liga titles.

Vinicius is open to a potential ambassador role for the 2034 World Cup in the country, Reuters reported. While a formal offer has yet to be made, he has allowed PIF to speak with Real Madrid about the possibility.

Though Vinicius enjoys his time in Madrid, he and his team think the offer deserves serious consideration due to its potential financial benefits, as per Reuters.

Real Madrid not interested ESPN's sources revealed that Vinícius Junior was on the radar of Saudi Arabia Pro League clubs and is open to hearing offers. Al Ahli is actively working to convince him to join them.

A person familiar with the situation tells Reuters that Real Madrid has no desire to discuss a transfer, emphasising the player's one-billion -euro ( ₹9,236-crore) buy-out clause.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid has no plans to let Vinícius Junior go despite the massive transfer fee offered.