Trump refuses to pick Spain or Argentina before World Cup final, says, 'it's hard to bet against Messi'

US President Donald Trump backed Lionel Messi ahead of the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, saying it was "hard to bet against" the Argentine superstar as defending champions Argentina took on Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Speaking to Fox Sports before the match, Trump declined to predict a winner but praised Messi's recent performances, his vision and precision, while also describing him as one of football's all-time greats alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Pelé.

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"I hate to get involved, it doesn't matter so much. The head of Argentina is a friend of mine. He's done a terrific job... but it's hard to bet against Messi," Trump said. "I watched that pass... it was exactly perfect. He's great."

Trump also revealed he had recently met Messi and joked that he would gladly swap lives with football stars for a month. "I've always liked Ronaldo. I've always liked Messi... They have a pretty good life. Much easier than my life," he said.

Trump attends final, to present trophy Trump attended the final alongside First Lady Melania Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. As host nation's head of state, he was scheduled to present the FIFA World Cup trophy to the winning team after the match.

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Arriving aboard Marine One, Trump viewed the World Cup trophy before kickoff and used the occasion to promote another future US World Cup bid.

He also hailed the tournament's success in the United States, saying the competition had demonstrated that America had become "a soccer country."

Argentina seek fourth title against Spain The final pitted defending champions Argentina against Spain at MetLife Stadium, the 104th and final match of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Argentina made three changes to the side that defeated England in the semifinals, bringing in Rodrigo De Paul, Nico Gonzalez and Gonzalo Montiel. Spain retained the same starting XI that overcame France.

Argentina were chasing their fourth World Cup title, while Spain sought a second crown and the chance to become the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles.

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Record-breaking tournament The expanded tournament produced a record 307 goals before the final, making it the highest-scoring World Cup in history. A strong-scoring final would also deliver the highest goals-per-game average since the 1958 tournament.

The final was accompanied by an elaborate entertainment programme. Post Malone headlined the pre-match ceremony, while FIFA staged its first-ever halftime show featuring Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus, and characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets.

Politics and diplomacy in the background The final also carried geopolitical significance. Argentine President Javier Milei, a close Trump ally, did not attend, citing superstition, while Spain's King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez were present.

Despite recent trade disputes and political tensions, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also attended the match at Trump's invitation, underscoring FIFA's efforts to project unity among the tournament's co-hosts.

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The World Cup served as a major test for the United States ahead of hosting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the 2034 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, and the expected award of the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup.