Tunisia will play to have their chance to qualify for the next round with a win against France, who have already qualified for Round of 16. While it will be a do-or-die match for the Eagles of Carthage, France would like to go to the knockout stage as the first team to have won all three matches in the group stage.

Overview

France manager Didier Deschamps may alter his starting lineup now that qualifying has been confirmed in order to rest players in preparation for a potential heavyweight Round of 16 matchup with Argentina. Meanwhile, there is a lot of pressure on Deschamps’ Tunisian counterpart Jalel Kadri to pull off a major upset in this game since the latter has announced that he will resign if his team do not advance to the knockout round.

Teams

Tunisia

The biggest problem for the north African team, no. 26 in FIFA ranking, is that they have failed to score yet in this tournament. While they managed to hold Denmark, no. 10 in FIFA ranking, back and settle for a goalless draw, they lost to Australia in the last match. A win in this match will take Tunisia to the next round even though they are sitting at the bottom of the group at this moment. A lot will depend on the Australia vs Denmark match as it will be Tunisia's advantage if Australia fail to win.

France

The defending champions will be desperate for his team to make it three wins from three to keep momentum flowing for another world cup challenge. The top spot is theoretically still up for grabs as Australia might take first place in Group D depending on outcomes even though France are enjoying a healthy goal differential (+4). France will go into the match so that they don’t discontinue the practice of winning.

Head-to-Head

Tunisia and France have not squared off against each other in the last 12 years. The last match these two played was an international friendly in May 2010 that resulted in a score of 1-1. Except that, Tunisia and France have played three times, with Tunisia winning one and France winning twice.

Key Players

With Tunisia having nothing left to lose, attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri will start the attack along with Youssef Msakni and Naïm Sliti. For France, Kylian Mbappe will make an impression as usual but it’ll be captain Hugo Lloris, who will be busy in this match.

Date, Time & Venue

The Tunisia vs France match will be played on November 30 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan.

Live-streaming Details

The Tunisia vs France match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Expect an upset in this match. Tunisia will have enough penetration to score at least twice and win it 2-1.

