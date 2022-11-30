FIFA World Cup 2022: Tunisia vs France prediction, time, live-streaming details

Teams

Tunisia

The biggest problem for the north African team, no. 26 in FIFA ranking, is that they have failed to score yet in this tournament. While they managed to hold Denmark, no. 10 in FIFA ranking, back and settle for a goalless draw, they lost to Australia in the last match. A win in this match will take Tunisia to the next round even though they are sitting at the bottom of the group at this moment. A lot will depend on the Australia vs Denmark match as it will be Tunisia's advantage if Australia fail to win.