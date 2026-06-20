Turkey vs Paraguay prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks winner in Group D match

Turkey and Paraguay face off in a crucial Group D encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Both teams suffered defeats in their opening fixtures. Turkey lost 2-0 to Australia while Paraguay were beaten 4-1 by co-hosts USA. They both now need a positive result to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

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Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey side possess greater individual quality and creativity in midfield and attack, while Gustavo Alfaro’s Paraguay will rely on their trademark resilience, physical duels, and threat from set-pieces. This promises to be a tense, tactical battle between two teams fighting for survival in a competitive group.

Match details

Group D Date Friday, June 19, 2026 (United States) / Saturday, June 20, 2026 (India) Kick-off 11:00 PM ET / 8:30 AM IST Venue Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California Referee Ivan Barton

Head-to-Head Turkey and Paraguay have only met once before, in a goalless draw during a 1995 international friendly. There is no recent competitive history between the sides, making this World Cup clash largely unpredictable based on past meetings alone. Paraguay have historically struggled against UEFA teams at World Cups, winning just two of their last 14 such encounters.

Turkey vs Paraguay: Team news Turkey: Vincenzo Montella’s squad features an exciting blend of experience and youthful talent. Captain Hakan Calhanoglu anchors the midfield, while creative stars Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz are expected to play key roles in attack. Goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir will start between the posts. Turkey created plenty of chances against Australia but lacked clinical finishing.

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Paraguay: Gustavo Alfaro’s side showed fight but were punished for defensive lapses against the USA. Captain Gustavo Gomez leads the defense alongside Fabian Balbuena. Attacking threats include Miguel Almiron and the talented young forward Julio Enciso. Paraguay will look to be more compact defensively while using their physical presence and set-piece routines to trouble Turkey.

Turkey vs Paraguay strategy: What to expect Turkey’s game plan: Montella is likely to set his team up emphasizing possession and quick combinations through the middle and wide areas. The focus will be on getting Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz into dangerous positions while using Hakan Calhanoglu’s passing range to unlock Paraguay’s defense. Turkey must improve their finishing after wasting opportunities against Australia. Set-pieces could also be an important weapon.

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Paraguay’s game plan: Alfaro will likely deploy a compact, disciplined defensive block and look to frustrate Turkey with physical challenges and well-organized defending. Paraguay’s best chances will come from counter-attacks, long balls to target men, and set-pieces where their aerial strength can cause problems.

Turkey vs Paraguay prediction: I asked ChatGPT who would win the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Turkey and Paraguay. The AI favoured Turkey. According to it, both teams are under pressure after opening losses, but Turkey’s higher individual ceiling and better chance creation give them the edge in a must-win game. ChatGPT expects Turkey to dominate possession and create more clear-cut opportunities, but predicts a tight scoreline because Paraguay are organized and difficult to break down.

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ChatGPT predicted Turkey to win 2-0.

Predicted starting line-ups Turkey Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Çaglar Soyuncu, Eren Elmali; Hakan Çalhanoglu (c), Orkun Kokcu; Barıs Alper Yilmaz, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz; Kerem Akturkoglu

Paraguay Orlando Daniel Gill Noldin; Juan Caceres, Gustavo Gomez (c), Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso; Mathias Villasanti, Andres Cubas; Miguel Almiron, Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria

Where to Watch Turkey vs Paraguay In India: ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The Turkey vs Paraguay clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

In the US: The match airs live on FOX. It is also available to stream on the FOX Sports app and FOX One.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.