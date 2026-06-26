Turkey vs USA prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks winner in Group D match

Turkey are set to face USA in a high-stakes Group D clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026. USA have already secured qualification and will aim to build momentum, while Turkey fight to end their campaign positively. The contrast is between Turkish technical quality and creativity and American physicality, set-piece threat and home support.
|Group
|D
|Date
|Thursday, June 25, 2026 (United States) / Friday, June 26, 2026 (India)
|Kick-off
|10:00 PM ET / 7:30 AM IST
|Venue
|SoFI Stadium, Inglewood, California
|Referee
|Mustapha Ghorbal
Turkey and USA have faced each other in three international friendlies and a Confederations Cup match. Both teams have won two matches each and one resulted into a draw.
Turkey: Vincenzo Montella’s side features goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, defenders Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci and Ferdi Kadioglu, midfield control from Hakan Calhanoglu, and attacking threats Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz and Baris Yilmaz, with Deniz Gul leading the line.
USA: Mauricio Pochettino’s squad is deep. Goalkeeper Matt Freese is backed by Auston Trusty and others, with midfield options including, Malik Tillman and Sebastian Berhalter. Attacking threats come from Giovanni Reyna, Tim Weah and forwards like Haji Wright.
Turkey: Expect Montella to use Guler and Yildiz’s creativity to unlock the USA defence through quick passing and clever movement. Set-pieces and counters will be vital weapons.
USA: Pochettino’s side will use home advantage, press in midfield, and look to dominate physically. Width from full-backs, second-ball wins and set-piece routines are likely to be key. The Americans will aim to control the tempo and finish the group on a high.
I asked ChatGPT who would win the Turkey vs USA FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. After evaluating form, home advantage, squad depth and tactical match-ups, the AI was decisive. According to the AI, the co-hosts are expected to edge a competitive contest through better organisation, set-piece threat and individual quality in key areas, though Turkey’s flair players could produce moments of magic.
ChatGPT’s verdict: Turkey 1-2 USA.
Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Hakan Çalhanoglu, Can Uzun; Baris Yilmaz, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz; Deniz Gul.
USA: Matt Freese; Max Arfsten, Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally; Sebastian Berhalter, Malik Tillman; Tim Weah, Giovanni Reyna, A Zendejas; Haji Wright.
In India: ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The Turkey vs USA clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming will be available on ZEE5 app and website.
In the US: The match airs live on FOX. It is also available to stream on the FOX Sports app and FOX One.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.