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Turkey vs USA prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks winner in Group D match

Turkey’s creative flair and attacking talent under Vincenzo Montella will be tested against USA’s home strength, organisation and depth led by Mauricio Pochettino. I asked ChatGPT who’d win Turkey vs USA.

Aachal Maniyar
Published26 Jun 2026, 02:14 AM IST
Turkey vs USA prediction
Turkey vs USA prediction(Getty Images via AFP)
AI Quick Read

Turkey are set to face USA in a high-stakes Group D clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026. USA have already secured qualification and will aim to build momentum, while Turkey fight to end their campaign positively. The contrast is between Turkish technical quality and creativity and American physicality, set-piece threat and home support.

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Match details

GroupD
DateThursday, June 25, 2026 (United States) / Friday, June 26, 2026 (India)
Kick-off10:00 PM ET / 7:30 AM IST
VenueSoFI Stadium, Inglewood, California
RefereeMustapha Ghorbal

Turkey vs USA head-to-head details

Turkey and USA have faced each other in three international friendlies and a Confederations Cup match. Both teams have won two matches each and one resulted into a draw.

Also Read | Tunisia vs Netherlands prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA WC 2026 clash

Turkey vs USA team news

Turkey: Vincenzo Montella’s side features goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, defenders Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci and Ferdi Kadioglu, midfield control from Hakan Calhanoglu, and attacking threats Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz and Baris Yilmaz, with Deniz Gul leading the line.

USA: Mauricio Pochettino’s squad is deep. Goalkeeper Matt Freese is backed by Auston Trusty and others, with midfield options including, Malik Tillman and Sebastian Berhalter. Attacking threats come from Giovanni Reyna, Tim Weah and forwards like Haji Wright.

Strategy: What to expect

Turkey: Expect Montella to use Guler and Yildiz’s creativity to unlock the USA defence through quick passing and clever movement. Set-pieces and counters will be vital weapons.

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USA: Pochettino’s side will use home advantage, press in midfield, and look to dominate physically. Width from full-backs, second-ball wins and set-piece routines are likely to be key. The Americans will aim to control the tempo and finish the group on a high.

Turkey vs USA prediction

I asked ChatGPT who would win the Turkey vs USA FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. After evaluating form, home advantage, squad depth and tactical match-ups, the AI was decisive. According to the AI, the co-hosts are expected to edge a competitive contest through better organisation, set-piece threat and individual quality in key areas, though Turkey’s flair players could produce moments of magic.

ChatGPT’s verdict: Turkey 1-2 USA.

Turkey vs USA predicted starting line-ups

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Hakan Çalhanoglu, Can Uzun; Baris Yilmaz, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz; Deniz Gul.

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USA: Matt Freese; Max Arfsten, Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally; Sebastian Berhalter, Malik Tillman; Tim Weah, Giovanni Reyna, A Zendejas; Haji Wright.

Also Read | Paraguay vs Australia prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA WC 2026 clash

Where to watch Turkey vs USA clash

In India: ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The Turkey vs USA clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

In the US: The match airs live on FOX. It is also available to stream on the FOX Sports app and FOX One.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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