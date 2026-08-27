The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase draw will take place in Monaco on Thursday, as Europe’s top clubs discover their opponents for the league phase of the competition. The draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM CET, which means it will be 9.30 PM IST.

The draw will feature all 36 teams that have secured places in the league phase. The lineup consists of 29 automatic qualifiers and seven clubs that progressed through the qualifying and play-off rounds.

Among the headline names are defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Inter Milan.

Manchester United are returning to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 season, when they were knocked out in the group stage.

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What is the format of the UEFA Champions League? Since the 2024-25 season, a new 36-team league-stage format has been introduced in the UEFA Champions League. This replaced the old 32-team tournament format, in which teams were divided into eight groups of four.

The top two teams had qualified for the round of 16, while the third-placed team dropped into the Europa League. Under the current format, all 36 teams feature in one single league, with each team playing eight league matches (Four home, four away).

View full Image View full Image UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase draw: Date, time and streaming details. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo ( REUTERS )

The top eight teams at the end of the league stage directly qualify for the round of 16, whereas teams ranked 9th to 24th lock horns in a two-legged knockout playoff round. The winners of those matches qualify for the round of 16. The teams below 24th place are completely eliminated from the tournament.

The 36 teams have been divided into four pots of nine clubs based on their UEFA coefficient rankings. Each team will be drawn against eight opponents, with two from each pot.

Teams from the same association cannot normally be drawn against each other, while a club can face a maximum of two teams from another association. The country protection, wherein clubs from the same country can face each other, will end from the knockout-stage playoffs onwards, including the round of 16.

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UEFA Champions League 2026-27 pots Pot 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid

Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma, Sporting CP, Aston Villa, FC Porto, Manchester United, Club Brugge, Real Betis, PSV Eindhoven

Pot 3: Feyenoord, Lille OSC, Bodø/Glimt, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Villarreal, Fenerbahçe, Shakhtar Donetsk, Galatasaray

Pot 4: Slavia Prague, Slovan Bratislava, VfB Stuttgart, AEK Athens, LASK, Como, RC Lens, Viking FK, Sabah FC.