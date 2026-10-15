UEFA Champions League: From Johan Manzambi to Raheem Sterling, 5 players who scored on their birthdays

Scoring your first-ever goal in the UEFA Champions League is a significant milestone for any footballer. When a goal comes on a player's birthday, it adds another memorable detail to the occasion.

Over the years, several players have marked their special day with goals in Europe's premier club competition, with some producing decisive contributions for their teams.

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Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi became the latest player to do so when he scored against Fenerbahce on his 21st birthday on 14 October.

Here are five players who found the net in the Champions League on their birthdays.

Johan Manzambi (Aston Villa) Johan Manzambi marked his Champions League debut with a goal on his 21st birthday as Aston Villa defeated Fenerbahce 6-0 at Villa Park on 14 October 2026. The Switzerland international, born on 14 October 2005, opened the scoring in the 12th minute with an effort that took a deflection on its way into the net.

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The midfielder's goal set the tone for a dominant performance by the Premier League side. Nicolas Jackson and Ross Barkley scored twice each, while Tammy Abraham also found the net as Villa recorded a six-goal victory.

Also Read | PSG beat Manchester City 4-2 in Champions League as Haaland scores twice

For Manzambi, the occasion brought his first Champions League appearance and his first goal in the competition on the same night. He also won a penalty after the interval, which Barkley converted to extend Villa's lead.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling delivered one of the most memorable birthday performances in Champions League history when Manchester City hosted Borussia Monchengladbach on 8 December 2015.

Turning 21 that day, the England international scored twice in quick succession to turn the match around. City had trailed 2-1 before Sterling struck in the 80th and 81st minutes, putting the hosts ahead 3-2. Wilfried Bony added another goal as City secured a 4-2 victory.

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The result also helped Manchester City finish top of Group D, ahead of Juventus, and secure a favourable position for the round-of-16 draw. Sterling's two goals transformed a difficult evening into a winning birthday celebration for the forward.

Dado Prso (AS Monaco) Dado Prso produced one of the most extraordinary birthday performances in the competition when Monaco defeated Deportivo La Coruna 8-3 in a group-stage match on 5 November 2003.

The Croatian striker turned 29 that day and scored four goals, completing his hat-trick before the interval. His first four strikes came in a remarkable 23-minute spell, with the final one arriving shortly after the restart.

Prso became the third player to score four goals in a single Champions League match, joining Marco van Basten and Simone Inzaghi. Monaco's eight-goal haul also made the encounter one of the competition's most memorable high-scoring matches.

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Angel Di Maria (PSG) Ángel Di María celebrated his 29th birthday by scoring twice as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on 14 February 2017.

Former PSG star Angel Di Maria is one of the players to have scored a goal on his birthday in the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentine winger opened the scoring with a free-kick before doubling his tally after the break. Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani also scored, giving the French club a commanding advantage ahead of the return leg.

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Di María's brace came against a Barcelona side featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar. The result left the Spanish club needing a substantial comeback in the second leg to keep its European campaign alive.

Edinson Cavani (PSG) Edinson Cavani also scored on his birthday during PSG's 4-0 victory over Barcelona on 14 February 2017. The Uruguayan striker, born on 14 February 1987, completed the scoring late in the match after Di María and Draxler had put the hosts in control.

Cavani's goal ensured that two PSG players found the net on their birthdays in the same Champions League fixture. The victory gave the French side a four-goal cushion before the second leg at Camp Nou.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.