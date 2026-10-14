UEFA Champions League: Pablo Barrios, Ademola Lookman on target as Atletico Madrid down 10-man Manchester United 2-0

Ten-man Manchester United's poor run in the ongoing season continued as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in Madrid on Tuesday.

Pablo Barrios scored inside the opening minute and Ademola Lookman added a late second at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

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Manchester United, managed by Michael Carrick, created opportunities to equalize but were unable to find a way past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Pablo Barrios gives Atletico an early lead Atletico needed less than a minute to break the deadlock. Lee Kang-in's pass released Alex Baena down the right, and the midfielder moved into space before cutting the ball back for Barrios.

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The midfielder's first-time effort beat United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, with defender Ayden Heaven unable to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

United responded through Bryan Mbeumo, who created shooting opportunities inside the penalty area. Oblak intervened to deny the forward, while another attempt from Mbeumo was deflected away from goal.

Carlos Baleba subsequently headed Bruno Fernandes' corner towards the Atletico goalkeeper, who collected the effort. At the other end, Alejandro Grimaldo struck the woodwork with a free-kick as the hosts continued to threaten.

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Atletico appeared to have doubled their advantage shortly before half-time when Johnny Cardoso found the net.

However, referee Glenn Nyberg reviewed the incident following a VAR intervention and disallowed the goal for handball by Marcos Llorente in the build-up. The decision meant United went into the interval trailing by a single goal.

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Both sides miss chances after break Atletico threatened again shortly after the restart when Barrios played a pass into Julian Alvarez's path. The forward struck the post with a powerful effort, with Lammens beaten, before Lisandro Martinez cleared the rebound.

United had an opportunity to draw level when Youri Tielemans delivered Fernandes with a pass near the edge of the penalty area. The Manchester United captain lifted his attempt beyond Oblak but sent the ball narrowly wide.

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Atletico continued to create openings through Baena, who sent one effort wide before forcing Lammens into another save. United subsequently increased their attacking pressure, with Fernandes testing the home defence and striking the crossbar after combining with substitute Amad Diallo.

The visitors remained within one goal of Atletico until Leny Yoro's dismissal changed the closing stages of the contest.

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Leny Yoro dismissed before Ademola Lookman doubles lead Yoro received a straight red card in the 74th minute after a VAR review of his challenge on Jonathan David. The Atletico substitute had attempted to run through on goal when he became involved in the incident with the United defender.

Nyberg initially allowed play to continue but was advised to review the incident on the pitchside monitor. He subsequently dismissed Yoro, reducing Manchester United to 10 players.

Atletico capitalized on their numerical advantage five minutes later. David received the ball inside the penalty area and attempted to beat Lammens, who saved his effort. Lookman followed up and converted the rebound into the unguarded goal to make it 2-0 in the 79th minute.

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Manchester United attempted to respond, with substitute Matheus Cunha presented with an opportunity after Joshua Zirkzee supplied him. Oblak made a reflex save with his leg to prevent the Brazilian from scoring.

Atletico maintained their two-goal advantage until the final whistle, registering their first victory in the Champions League this season after opening their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.

For Manchester United, the result ended their hopes of building on their 4-0 victory over Sabah Baku in their opening Champions League fixture. Carrick's side left Madrid without a single point, while Atletico collected their first three points of the league phase.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.