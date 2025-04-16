UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs Arsenal; How to watch, past meetings and more

Arsenal have never won the UEFA Champions League, the ultimate prize of European Football. Real Madrid are the defending champions and the most successful side in the history of the competition. However, Arsenal's 3-0 win last week, has put them in pole position to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. Real Madrid have to rely on their famed attackers and their boisterous home crowd to stage an improbable comeback.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal, history favours Arsenal Real Madrid are the defending champions. They have won the title on 15 occasions, more than twice the number of AC Milan (7 titles), the second most successful side. But, they are yet to win a match against Arsenal. In fact, they are yet to register a goal against the Gunners.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal, past meetings Round of 16, Feb 2006: Real Madrid 0-1 Arsenal

Round of 16, Mar 2006: Arsenal 0-0 Real Madrid

Quarter final, Apr 2025: Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid

What happened last week? Arsenal scored thrice in the 2nd half to post a historic win against the most feared side in the Champions League. Arsenal's midfielder Declan Rice scored two stunning free-kicks and the Spaniard, Mikel Merino, scored the third goal and added extra cushion going into the second leg.

Can Real Madrid overcome the deficit? A deficit of three goals or more has been overturned just four times since the European Cup became the Champions League in 1992.

The only time Real Madrid have fought back from three goals down after a first leg came in the European Cup against Derby County in the 1975-76 season.

Where to watch? TV: Sony Sports 2 (English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Streaming: Sony LIV

Time: 12:30 AM