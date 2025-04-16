UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs Arsenal; How to watch, past meetings and more

Defending champions Real Madrid are facing an uphill task against Arsenal. Arsenal won the first leg 3-0 last week. Real Madrid are yet to score a goal against Arsenal in three champions League meetings.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published16 Apr 2025, 09:58 PM IST
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice scored twice in the first leg of the quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice scored twice in the first leg of the quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium(AP)

Arsenal have never won the UEFA Champions League, the ultimate prize of European Football. Real Madrid are the defending champions and the most successful side in the history of the competition. However, Arsenal's 3-0 win last week, has put them in pole position to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. Real Madrid have to rely on their famed attackers and their boisterous home crowd to stage an improbable comeback.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal, history favours Arsenal

Real Madrid are the defending champions. They have won the title on 15 occasions, more than twice the number of AC Milan (7 titles), the second most successful side. But, they are yet to win a match against Arsenal. In fact, they are yet to register a goal against the Gunners.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal, past meetings

Round of 16, Feb 2006: Real Madrid 0-1 Arsenal

Round of 16, Mar 2006: Arsenal 0-0 Real Madrid

Quarter final, Apr 2025: Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid

What happened last week?

Arsenal scored thrice in the 2nd half to post a historic win against the most feared side in the Champions League. Arsenal's midfielder Declan Rice scored two stunning free-kicks and the Spaniard, Mikel Merino, scored the third goal and added extra cushion going into the second leg.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Recap of week 4 — PBKS’ historic win, MS Dhoni’s heroics and more

Can Real Madrid overcome the deficit?

A deficit of three goals or more has been overturned just four times since the European Cup became the Champions League in 1992.

The only time Real Madrid have fought back from three goals down after a first leg came in the European Cup against Derby County in the 1975-76 season.

Where to watch?

TV: Sony Sports 2 (English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Streaming: Sony LIV

Time: 12:30 AM

Date: April 17

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsFootball NewsUEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs Arsenal; How to watch, past meetings and more
MoreLess
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 09:58 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.