UEFA Champions League standings: Manchester United in fourth place after 4-0 win over Sabah FK; Como beat RB Leipzig

Manchester United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League with a 4-0 victory over Sabah, while Como celebrated their first-ever appearance in Europe's premier club competition with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig as the opening matchday of the 2026/27 league phase concluded on Thursday.
Manchester United had been absent from the Champions League for two seasons before their return at Old Trafford. Michael Carrick's side took the lead in the 26th minute when Matheus Cunha found the net.
Bruno Fernandes doubled the advantage in the 41st minute before Benjamin Sesko scored United's third three minutes later. Lisandro Martinez completed the Red Devils' dominant performance with a goal in the 67th minute.
Sabah, the Azerbaijani champions, were making their first appearance in the Champions League league phase. Their starting XI also made competition history by featuring players of 11 different nationalities.
Como produced a notable result on the same night. Playing at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, the Italian club defeated Leipzig 4-1 in their first-ever Champions League match.
Martin Baturina opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Anastasios Douvikas made it 2-0 in the 37th minute. Assane Diao extended Como's lead seven minutes into the second half. Leipzig reduced the deficit through Andrija Maksimovic in the 57th minute, but Maximo Perrone restored Como's three-goal advantage in the 89th minute.
Como's qualification for the competition was also notable because the club had to upgrade its home stadium to meet UEFA requirements. The club ultimately staged its opening league-phase fixture at the Sinigaglia.
Elsewhere on Thursday, Bayern Munich defeated Bodø/Glimt 5-0, with Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane, Alphonso Davies and Michael Olise, who scored twice, finding the net. Fenerbahçe drew 1-1 with Roma, while PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk also shared the points after a 1-1 draw. Lens came from behind to beat 10-man Slavia Prague 3-2.
The opening two days had already produced several high-scoring matches. Barcelona defeated Feyenoord 5-1, Paris Saint-Germain beat Slovan Bratislava 6-1, and Sporting CP defeated Galatasaray 3-1. Liverpool beat Atlético Madrid 2-1, while Arsenal won 1-0 away to Napoli.
On the opening night, Aston Villa defeated Club Brugge 3-2, Manchester City beat Porto 2-0, Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 2-1, Borussia Dortmund beat Villarreal 3-2, Real Betis defeated Lille 3-2, and AEK Athens beat LASK 1-0.
AEK Athens 1-0 LASK
Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal
Porto 0-2 Manchester City
Lille 2-3 Real Betis
Real Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan
Barcelona 5-1 Feyenoord
Stuttgart 3-1 Viking
Liverpool 2-1 Atlético Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 Slovan Bratislava
Sporting CP 3-1 Galatasaray
Napoli 0-1 Arsenal
Fenerbahçe 1-1 Roma
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Como 4-1 RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich 5-0 Bodø/Glimt
Manchester United 4-0 Sabah
Slavia Prague 2-3 Lens
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|3
|2
|Bayern Munich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
|3
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|3
|4
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|3
|5
|Como
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|6
|Sporting CP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|7
|Stuttgart
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|9
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|10
|Lens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|11
|Real Betis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|12
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|13
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|14
|Real Madrid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|15
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|16
|AEK Athens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|17
|Roma
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Fenerbahçe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|PSV Eindhoven
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|22
|Club Brugge
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|23
|Lille
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|24
|Slavia Prague
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|25
|Atlético Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|26
|Inter Milan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|27
|LASK
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|28
|Napoli
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|29
|Galatasaray
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|30
|Viking
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|31
|Porto
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|32
|RB Leipzig
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|33
|Feyenoord
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|34
|Sabah
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|35
|Bodø/Glimt
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|36
|Slovan Bratislava
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0